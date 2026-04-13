LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Vaishno Devi Donald Trump Iran news latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket donald trump Vaishno Devi Donald Trump Iran news latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket donald trump Vaishno Devi Donald Trump Iran news latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket donald trump Vaishno Devi Donald Trump Iran news latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Vaishno Devi Donald Trump Iran news latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket donald trump Vaishno Devi Donald Trump Iran news latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket donald trump Vaishno Devi Donald Trump Iran news latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket donald trump Vaishno Devi Donald Trump Iran news latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed

MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed

With the emotional Final Vows now complete, the 2026 season of Married At First Sight is finally coming to an end. Between the four couples, only two survived to the end, with heartbreak, tension and unfinished stories left in their wake. Now all that remains are the reunion episodes, which are sure to provide the continuation of drama, before the season ends.

MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed (Photo Credit- Instagram)
MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed (Photo Credit- Instagram)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 13, 2026 17:11:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed

With the emotional Final Vows now complete, the 2026 season of Married At First Sight is finally coming to an end. Between the four couples, only two survived to the end, with heartbreak, tension and unfinished stories left in their wake. Now all that remains are the reunion episodes, which are sure to provide the continuation of drama, before the season ends. 

The Reunion Episodes Prepare for Chaos 

Split across two nights, the reunion is typically the most anticipated episode of the season. It brings all contestants back together and is the perfect time for all the drama to collide. Picking up right after the finale, the first reunion episode immediately got into the thick of the drama, with emotional confrontations and shocking moments taking center stage.

Explosive Confrontations Take Over 

One of the biggest moments took place when Alissa and David went head to head again after their explosive split. A “photo scandal” between Steph and Danny also took the spotlight, sparking tension in the room. Tensions peaked when Bec finally let loose against Steph, venting her anger and heartbreak, after her partner continued to attempt communication with another bride.

You Might Be Interested In

Only One Couple Still Standing

 Unlike previous dinner parties, the reunion dinner party was full of ex couples with just one couple still together. Filip and Stella were the only couple left, sharing the happy news of their engagement, giving a rare moment of positivity among all the turmoil.

Rachel and Steven’s Relationship Falters

Rachel and Steven opted to stay together during the Final Vows but came clean at the reunion that their relationship wasn’t working out. Steven admitted he couldn’t prioritise the relationship and the one attempt they made to get back together ended up revealing that their love story had come to a close.

When and Where to Watch the Final Reunion

The final reunion episode will be on Monday, April 13 at 7:30pm on Channel 9 and the 9Now app. It follows the reunion dinner party and is expected to be even more heated.

What to Expect From the Final Episode

 In the reunion commitment ceremony, all 24 contestants will finally be brought back together and experts will have the chance to question their decisions and choices. Couples will be dealt with again, secrets will be exposed and the conflict is sure to go even higher as contestants confront each other for the last time.

Experts Will Press the Contestants

Relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla will be ready to put contestants to the test, particularly those whose relationships came to a bad end. The main focus will be on unresolved conflict and emotional responsibility.

Some Contestants Won’t Return 

However, some contestants may not appear for the final reunion. Danny has already said that he may not attend the commitment ceremony, leaving Bec to face the experts alone. Meanwhile, both Brook and Chris are unlikely to make an appearance.

Brook’s Life After the Show

Brook seems to have moved on from the drama and even got back together with ex-boyfriend Harry. The couple have also announced that they are engaged and expecting a baby, which is an unexpected development considering her exit.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Former Australian Star Cricketer Praises Asha Bhosle, Says ‘She Carried Herself With Warmth And Generosity,’ Hails Her Legendary Career

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Hits $628.8 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews and Strong Audience Turnout

Nirahua Is Back With ‘Patna Se Pakistan 2’ First Look, Ignites Excitement Among Fans

Free Metro Ride After Arijit Singh Concert For HCL Employees Sparks Viral Buzz, Netizens Call It Appraisal

VIDEO: An Emotional Tabu Consoles Asha Bhosle’s Grieving Granddaughter As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect

LATEST NEWS

MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed

Maryam Faisal Viral MMS To Kanwal Aftab Obscene Video: Clicking Or Downloading Links Of Pakistani Influencers May Land You In Jail- Here’s Why

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Objection Last Date Today, Check Steps To Challenge And Fee Payment Details

Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Hits New High: Check prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islmabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar

Who Is Rajesh Jha?: Why He Says Not To Worry About Layoffs And How AI Agents Will Boost Software Demand

‘I Am Not Afraid Of…’ Why Are Trump And Pope Leo XIV At War Of Words? Head Of The Catholic Church Gives It Back To POTUS Amid Iran Conflict

Snakes Won’t Bite Indian Farmers Anymore: This New Innovation Brings Unexpected Relief In Rural Areas

IPL 2026: Who is Vikram Solanki? Former England Cricketer Who Slammed Harsha Bhogle During Live Commentary?

‘Don’t Touch Me!’ Pakistani YouTuber Confronts Man Who Forcibly Covers Her Head With Shawl; Old Video Viral Again

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026 Date Sheet Released: Check Exam Dates, Timings, And Important Guidelines

MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed
MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed
MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed
MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed

QUICK LINKS