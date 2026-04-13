MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed

With the emotional Final Vows now complete, the 2026 season of Married At First Sight is finally coming to an end. Between the four couples, only two survived to the end, with heartbreak, tension and unfinished stories left in their wake. Now all that remains are the reunion episodes, which are sure to provide the continuation of drama, before the season ends.

The Reunion Episodes Prepare for Chaos

Split across two nights, the reunion is typically the most anticipated episode of the season. It brings all contestants back together and is the perfect time for all the drama to collide. Picking up right after the finale, the first reunion episode immediately got into the thick of the drama, with emotional confrontations and shocking moments taking center stage.

Explosive Confrontations Take Over

One of the biggest moments took place when Alissa and David went head to head again after their explosive split. A “photo scandal” between Steph and Danny also took the spotlight, sparking tension in the room. Tensions peaked when Bec finally let loose against Steph, venting her anger and heartbreak, after her partner continued to attempt communication with another bride.

Only One Couple Still Standing

Unlike previous dinner parties, the reunion dinner party was full of ex couples with just one couple still together. Filip and Stella were the only couple left, sharing the happy news of their engagement, giving a rare moment of positivity among all the turmoil.

Rachel and Steven’s Relationship Falters

Rachel and Steven opted to stay together during the Final Vows but came clean at the reunion that their relationship wasn’t working out. Steven admitted he couldn’t prioritise the relationship and the one attempt they made to get back together ended up revealing that their love story had come to a close.

When and Where to Watch the Final Reunion

The final reunion episode will be on Monday, April 13 at 7:30pm on Channel 9 and the 9Now app. It follows the reunion dinner party and is expected to be even more heated.

What to Expect From the Final Episode

In the reunion commitment ceremony, all 24 contestants will finally be brought back together and experts will have the chance to question their decisions and choices. Couples will be dealt with again, secrets will be exposed and the conflict is sure to go even higher as contestants confront each other for the last time.

Experts Will Press the Contestants

Relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla will be ready to put contestants to the test, particularly those whose relationships came to a bad end. The main focus will be on unresolved conflict and emotional responsibility.

Some Contestants Won’t Return

However, some contestants may not appear for the final reunion. Danny has already said that he may not attend the commitment ceremony, leaving Bec to face the experts alone. Meanwhile, both Brook and Chris are unlikely to make an appearance.

Brook’s Life After the Show

Brook seems to have moved on from the drama and even got back together with ex-boyfriend Harry. The couple have also announced that they are engaged and expecting a baby, which is an unexpected development considering her exit.