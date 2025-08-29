Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: Low-Budget Animation Crosses ₹300 Crore Worldwide, Outshines Coolie And War 2

In an incredible feat, the mythological animated film Mahavatar Narsimha has passed the ₹300 crore mark and has been an incredible box office success. To be fair, this is even more impressive because it was released on the same day as two of the most anticipated releases of the year, Rajinikanth’s film Coolie and Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s film War 2.

In light of its competition, the film has outperformed all our expectations of a film of this genre, and continue to do it, like we have never witnessed in content against stars. It has even surpassed the lifetime domestic collections of some major blockbusters, and that includes some major films, like Sooryavanshi and The Kerala Story, becoming, at least for now, an abnormal but successful win for content in a stars-based business model.

Mahavatar Narsimha Unprecedented Audience Hold

Mahavatar Narsimha’s success clearly shows how challenging it is to sustain audience interest after the first week. In the case of films like Coolie and War 2, there was a great deal of initial interest due to star power. However, the collections took a big dip in the subsequent weeks. Mahavatar Narsimha, on the other hand, showed an uncommon stability, and the daily attendance remained consistent, even on weekdays.

The film’s strong word-of-mouth feedback, especially from the Telugu states, where the film’s narration is in their language, helped the film’s performance. The film’s performance shows the shattering of the myth that only star films can succeed. The film managed to connect to the audiences on a deep level, telling a culturally impactful story, by using great animation, which certainly goes a long way in attracting audiences more than a high-star cast.

Mahavatar Narsimha New Era for Indian Animation

The success of ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ is not just another tick on the box for the Indian animation industry it is an entirely new chapter. The Indian animation industry, dotted by clusters of small success, has, for years, lacked a hit adult animated feature tailored to the Indian audience. For years, animated films have been pigeonholed into the children’s category and have struggled to garner a substantial viewership.

This film changes the game by proving that epic mythological stories, given the respect and visual splendor that they merit, can do well. The film’s success indicates that audience and investor interests are undergoing an important transformation. It paves the way for numerous studios to undertake the production of large-scale, expensive animated films focusing on India’s historical and mythological tales. The future of Indian animation, which so far has been serving a niche, looks promising and can aspire for the global stage.

