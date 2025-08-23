LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 Has A James Cameron Connection, Fans In For A Big Surprise

Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 Has A James Cameron Connection, Fans In For A Big Surprise

Speculation rises as James Cameron may unveil Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 title during Avatar 3 promotions in India. The rumored Rajamouli-Cameron connection highlights Indian cinema’s global influence and fuels excitement for this highly anticipated international-scale project

James Cameron may unveil Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 title in India
James Cameron may unveil Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 title in India

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 23, 2025 15:41:35 IST

In a possible new twist to the international assimilation of Indian movies, there have been numerous reports that master director James Cameron might unveil the much-anticipated title of Mahesh Babu hit movie, “SSMB 29.” The big announcement has been speculated to occur on the promotional tour of Cameron to India regarding the latest addition to the Avatar franchise namely Avatar 3: Fire and Ash.

This is a highly speculative and exciting news, which can make the film industry, and its fans go ga-ga as it can be a collaboration between two of the most visionary filmmakers in the world. Although it has not yet been officially announced by the creators, the very prospect of such a situation sheds light on the international popularity Indian cinema has developed due to the monumental success of such projects as S.S. Rajamouli RRR.

The Rajamouli-James Connection: A Bond Beyond Borders

The basis of such an unprecedented event is the admiration of the mutual admiration between S.S. Rajamouli and James Cameron. After the worldwide success of the film, RRR, Cameron himself rewarded the Indian director himself by declaring that he is a great storyteller at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

This encounter of the minds, with Cameron reportedly hinting that he wanted to help Rajamouli in future projects has created rumours of a romantic connection between the two. The prospects of the “Avatar 3” promotions setting the stage to launch the title of the “SSMB29” film itself illustrate this special relationship and a strategic coup in generating immediate circumnavigational exposure to this film.

SSMB29’s Title and The Global Buzz

The much-awaited SSMB29 title reveal. Since the first teaser of the film already gave the impression of a thrilling worldwide adventure, perhaps with some flavor of African folklore and the Indiana Jones films, the issue is that the film is going to be a film spectacular. The rumor with James Cameron would not only create a history in the Indian cinema but also in marketing and promotions.

By bringing one of the biggest south Indian film stars Mahesh Babu and a major film director in India S.S. Rajamouli together the project would create a truly international beginning by enlisting the support of a global institution like James Cameron and the success of his Avatar franchise.

Also Read: Khiladi Reunites With Anari! Akshay Kumar To Work With Saif Ali Khan After 18 Years For Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan

Tags: Avatar 3 promotions IndiaJames CameronJames Cameron SSMB29Mahesh Babu new movie

RELATED News

Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down

LATEST NEWS

Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 Has A James Cameron Connection, Fans In For A Big Surprise

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 Has A James Cameron Connection, Fans In For A Big Surprise

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 Has A James Cameron Connection, Fans In For A Big Surprise
Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 Has A James Cameron Connection, Fans In For A Big Surprise
Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 Has A James Cameron Connection, Fans In For A Big Surprise
Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 Has A James Cameron Connection, Fans In For A Big Surprise

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?