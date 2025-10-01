Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together

In the touching tale of becoming a grandparent, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recounted a heartwarming discussion with living legend Amitabh Bachchan, who revealed how his granddaughter, Raha Kapoor, made him feel as a grandparent. Bhatt-the father of Alia Bhatt and a proud grandfather-was informed by Bachchan, a grandparent himself, how one could really define the euphoric feeling that he now has. “Raha is grander than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor combined,” said Mahesh Bhatt, quoting words from Amitabh Bachchan who lauded the birth of the granddaughter. Bhatt said this would mean that the wonderful and exclusive emotion a grandchild puts in the family does not count at all against the success and fame of the parents.

The Grandparent Perspective: A New Magnitude of Love

Between two titans of Indian cinema, this sentiment encapsulates a powerful shared experience-the joy that a grandchild alone brings. Grandparenthood reorganizes family arrangements and adds a different, larger dimension to love. It’s a place in which everything is focused on the newest member.

It is not appended to the family; it is a brilliant, new entity. The birth of Raha has evidently crisscrossed toward a wonderment and fulfillment that both families now cherish.

Transcending Fame: The Purity of Paternal Joy

If stars were sentenced to an inevitable sunset, that force forming Raha provided them the chance to emerge all over again. Like Amitabh Bachchan, they would shine bright. Raha blessed those for whom the pursuit of deadlines had placed family second below their careers as something now worth being congratulated for. Each stroke of the brush the genres of family and familial togetherness held better definition when measured against such a moment as this newborns. We thank the family for this new title.

Also Read: Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm