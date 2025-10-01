LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together

Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together

Mahesh Bhatt recalls Amitabh Bachchan’s touching words on becoming a grandparent, saying Raha is “more magnificent than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor combined.” The sentiment highlights how a grandchild brings unmatched joy, transcending fame and redefining love within a family.

Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartfelt Words on Raha’s Magnificence (Pc: X)
Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartfelt Words on Raha’s Magnificence (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 1, 2025 16:40:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together

In the touching tale of becoming a grandparent, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recounted a heartwarming discussion with living legend Amitabh Bachchan, who revealed how his granddaughter, Raha Kapoor, made him feel as a grandparent. Bhatt-the father of Alia Bhatt and a proud grandfather-was informed by Bachchan, a grandparent himself, how one could really define the euphoric feeling that he now has. “Raha is grander than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor combined,” said Mahesh Bhatt, quoting words from Amitabh Bachchan who lauded the birth of the granddaughter. Bhatt said this would mean that the wonderful and exclusive emotion a grandchild puts in the family does not count at all against the success and fame of the parents.

The Grandparent Perspective: A New Magnitude of Love

Between two titans of Indian cinema, this sentiment encapsulates a powerful shared experience-the joy that a grandchild alone brings. Grandparenthood reorganizes family arrangements and adds a different, larger dimension to love. It’s a place in which everything is focused on the newest member.

It is not appended to the family; it is a brilliant, new entity. The birth of Raha has evidently crisscrossed toward a wonderment and fulfillment that both families now cherish.

Transcending Fame: The Purity of Paternal Joy

If stars were sentenced to an inevitable sunset, that force forming Raha provided them the chance to emerge all over again. Like Amitabh Bachchan, they would shine bright. Raha blessed those for whom the pursuit of deadlines had placed family second below their careers as something now worth being congratulated for. Each stroke of the brush the genres of family and familial togetherness held better definition when measured against such a moment as this newborns. We thank the family for this new title.

Also Read: Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 4:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: alia bhattmahesh bhattRaha Kapoor

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment
Bigg Boss 19: Rakhi Sawant Warns Tanya Mittal, ‘Stop Faking Your Richness!’ Sparks Tense House Drama

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together

QUICK LINKS