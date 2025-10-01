LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm

‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm

Rakhi Sawant, queen of drama, jokingly claims Donald Trump is her real father, saying “Mere asli papa toh wahi hai.” The statement instantly went viral, showcasing her signature mix of humor, political parody, and social media magnetism.

Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Real Father, Goes Viral (Pc: Instagram)
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Real Father, Goes Viral (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 1, 2025 12:16:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm

Almost everyone agrees that full of drama and with a knack for making headlines, Rakhi Sawant-queen of entertainment-has yet again set the internet ablaze with yet another claim one would not forget in a hurry. The dancer-actress, while upon the paparazzi, jokingly professed that President Donald Trump is indeed her biological father.

When asked about it by reporters, Sawant coolly replied, “Mere asli papa toh wahi hai,”, serving the line in her trademark formulation of deadpan comedy and theatrical farce that leaves onlookers guessing about her actual intention. The very instant this joke emanated from her lips, it went viral, giving yet another indelible stamp to her lengthy list of many outrageous public statements.



The Trump Connection: Political Parody

This famous piece of media fodder stands testimony to Rakhi Sawant’s unique brand of political parody. She cleverly juxtaposes the world of sensational Indian entertainment, wherein she is an established name altogether, with the world of Donald Trump, perhaps the most well-known and controversial political figure today. The entire fun is built upon the absurdity of the claim, which stretches the limits of plausibility.

It makes one smile and simultaneously captures one’s attention. In effect, her assertion becomes a humorous yet incisive social commentary on the bizarre realm of celebrity gossip, wherein Rakhi Sawant becomes an incessant target of the media, such that even her statements of outrageous publicity are taken seriously enough to be reported.

Viral Fame: Sawant’s Media Magnetism

Rakhi Sawant is an expert at trending, so much so that one cannot resist labeling her trajectory as viral fame. She reads the scene and times herself with digital media and its appetite for shock value. There is one statement made, “Mere asli papa toh wahi hai”-simple and very much without commitment and that is said with great confidence, truly leveraging for the general love of celebrity absurdities.

This is simply a grandstanding performance aimed primarily at causing maximum effect on social media platforms, leading to innumerable shares, memes, and discussions; it’s a plan that guarantees her relevance on an extremely competitive entertainment landscape forever, thereby solidifying her title of the queen of often controversial but most captivating content. Her act is crass but in her favor, an undeniable genius at self-promotion.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Accuses Ex-Karan Kundrra Of Cheating: ‘He Was Sleeping with All Of Mumbai’

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 12:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpRakhi Sawantviral news

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
WATCH: Pathetic Work Culture, Patriarchy, No Respect, Overburdening: Psychologist’s Crying Video Reveals Govt Job Crisis
Homeless Man Assaults Woman In NYC Building; Victim Pleads ‘No! How Much To Make You Stop?’

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm
‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm
‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm
‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm

QUICK LINKS