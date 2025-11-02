Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij, a popular TV actress, has spoken out against the circulated rumors of her relationship with Jay Bhanushali (including the divorce rumors and alimony rumors alleging amounts in the range of ₹5 crores to ₹5 crores and beyond).

Mahhi Vij Denies Divorce Rumors

The speculations started at Jay Bhanushali’s 2023 birthday celebration, when Mahhi Vij said on its social media, the rumors are false, and she had NOT signed divorce papers, and finish by saying, “Please give our family privacy and remember Until we are not saying anything, you do not have the right to interfere in our personal life”. Mahhi added that the rumors were particularly hurtful to her family and kids, expressing how the rumors were confusing and hurtful to the children. Mahhi also stated that personal matters are for them to share if they choose.

Clearing the air on ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims

As for the ₹5 crore alimony claim, Mahhi Vij denied it emphatically. She said the term alimony is not even in her vocabulary and that if someone is earning money, they are not entitled to it. She reiterated the need for financial independence, that women should work and find a way for themselves. Mahhi said that in the case of alimony, in instances with women who have never worked, it could somehow be warranted, but she has always been self-sufficient, and does not feel qualified to raise such a claim. As a result, that set the record straight that she would not be demanding any significant sum from Jay Bhanushali.

Mahhi’s take on Privacy and Respect

Mahhi expressed her disdain for media, and for the general public, assuming the worst and casting a false narrative of their lives and invading their personal space. She even stated emphatically that Jay was part of “family” and was a remarkable father and person. She stated as well, that she would not officially confirm, nor deny, their desired marital status, and reiterated to stop the rumors and respect their privacy and their children. Furthermore, Mahhi even stated that in the event misinformation continues, she might take further legal action against the misinformation.

The Couple’s Background

Married since 2010, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have three children, one biological and two foster children. They have been considered a loving family for a long time, which made the rumors shocking and concerning to fans.

In short, Mahhi Vij’s message indicates her desire for privacy, autonomy, and respect—she advises fans and the media to wait to believe it until they hear it from either Mahhi or Jay.

The information is based on statements made by Mahhi Vij and publicly available reports. Further updates may emerge as more details are confirmed by the parties involved.