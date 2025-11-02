LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali

Actress Mahhi Vij has finally addressed rumours about her alleged divorce and ₹5 crore alimony with Jay Bhanushali, clarifying the truth behind the viral claims and media speculation.

Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 2, 2025 12:42:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij, a popular TV actress, has spoken out against the circulated rumors of her relationship with Jay Bhanushali (including the divorce rumors and alimony rumors alleging amounts in the range of ₹5 crores to ₹5 crores and beyond). 

Mahhi Vij Denies Divorce Rumors

The speculations started at Jay Bhanushali’s 2023 birthday celebration, when Mahhi Vij said on its social media, the rumors are false, and she had NOT signed divorce papers, and finish by saying, “Please give our family privacy and remember Until we are not saying anything, you do not have the right to interfere in our personal life”. Mahhi added that the rumors were particularly hurtful to her family and kids, expressing how the rumors were confusing and hurtful to the children. Mahhi also stated that personal matters are for them to share if they choose.

Clearing the air on ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims

As for the ₹5 crore alimony claim, Mahhi Vij denied it emphatically. She said the term alimony is not even in her vocabulary and that if someone is earning money, they are not entitled to it. She reiterated the need for financial independence, that women should work and find a way for themselves. Mahhi said that in the case of alimony, in instances with women who have never worked, it could somehow be warranted, but she has always been self-sufficient, and does not feel qualified to raise such a claim. As a result, that set the record straight that she would not be demanding any significant sum from Jay Bhanushali.

Mahhi’s take on Privacy and Respect

Mahhi expressed her disdain for media, and for the general public, assuming the worst and casting a false narrative of their lives and invading their personal space. She even stated emphatically that Jay was part of “family” and was a remarkable father and person. She stated as well, that she would not officially confirm, nor deny, their desired marital status, and reiterated to stop the rumors and respect their privacy and their children. Furthermore, Mahhi even stated that in the event misinformation continues, she might take further legal action against the misinformation.

The Couple’s Background

Married since 2010, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have three children, one biological and two foster children. They have been considered a loving family for a long time, which made the rumors shocking and concerning to fans. 

In short, Mahhi Vij’s message indicates her desire for privacy, autonomy, and respect—she advises fans and the media to wait to believe it until they hear it from either Mahhi or Jay.

The information is based on statements made by Mahhi Vij and publicly available reports. Further updates may emerge as more details are confirmed by the parties involved.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 12:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: celebrity rumoursentertainment newsJay BhanushaliJay Bhanushali alimonyMahhi VijMahhi Vij DivorceMahhi Vij statementTV couple news

RELATED News

Watch: Mannat Turns Into Festival Ground As Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His 60th Birthday

60 And Still Spreading Romance Like Confetti: From Delhi To The World, The Undisputed King Of Hearts, Happy Birthday To THE SHAH RUKH KHAN!

Pitbull Shocks Fans: India Concerts In Gurugram And Hyderabad Canceled, The Real Reason Will Surprise You!

West Hollywood Halloween 2025: Everything to Know About the Biggest Costume Party

Dharmendra AKA Dharam Singh Deol: Age, Net Worth, Family, and Lesser-Known Facts

LATEST NEWS

Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali

CSK Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Laura Wolvaardt Vows To Silence Indian Crowd In DY Patil Stadium Showdown

Who is Anant Singh? Check Net Worth, Age, Arrest, Controversies, and Other Shocking Details

At Least 23 Dead, Including Children After Massive Explosion At Mexico Supermarket

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (02-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Barack Obama Calls Trump Era ‘Craziness And Chaos,’ Rallies Support For Democrats

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (02.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali
Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali
Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali
Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali

QUICK LINKS