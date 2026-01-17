‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’

Sunita Ahuja has once again stirred controversy with her explosive remarks hinting at the alleged issues in her marriage with actor Govinda. In a promo from an upcoming podcast interview on MissMalini, Sunita is seen issuing a strong warning and making pointed comments that have reignited speculation about Govinda’s alleged extramarital affair once again.

Sunita Ahuja Again Hints at Govinda’s Alleged Affair

Although Sunita has dismissed reports of a divorce, she has repeatedly addressed rumours of an alleged affair involving Govinda. In a recent interview, she once again hinted at the controversy, remarking, “Aisi ladkiyan bohot aati hain.”

While the full interview is yet to be released, a promo from a MissMalini podcast shows Sunita making strong statements, including, “Main Govinda ko nahi maaf karungi. Main Nepal ki hoon; khukri nikal dungi na, to sabki haalat kharab ho jaayegi. Isliye bolti hoon, satark ho ja beta, abhi bhi.”

Elaborating further, she added that such women often come into the picture, but questioned Govinda’s judgment, saying, “Aisi ladkiyan bohot aati hain, but tum thodi bevkoof ho. Tum 63 ke ho gaye ho. You need to get Tina married; Yash ki career hai.”

Sunita Ahuja on Divorce With Govinda

The couple put an end to speculation about trouble in their marriage during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Speaking to the media during the celebration, Sunita strongly dismissed the ongoing rumours about their marriage and said that people should not believe such talk unless they themselves speak about it.

Making it clear that no one can come between them, Sunita said, “Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath mein dekh kar. Itna close… agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? Humari dooriya hoti. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye… Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai, aur kisi ka nahi hai.” (Hasn’t the media gotten a slap in the face today? Seeing us together like this. So close… If there were issues, would we be this close? There would’ve been distance between us. No one can separate us. My Govinda is only mine and no one else’s.)

