LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’

‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’

Sunita Ahuja is seen issuing a strong warning and making pointed comments that have reignited speculation about Govinda’s alleged extramarital affair once again.

Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs. Photos: X
Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 17, 2026 14:08:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’

Sunita Ahuja has once again stirred controversy with her explosive remarks hinting at the alleged issues in her marriage with actor Govinda. In a promo from an upcoming podcast interview on MissMalini, Sunita is seen issuing a strong warning and making pointed comments that have reignited speculation about Govinda’s alleged extramarital affair once again.

You Might Be Interested In

Sunita Ahuja Again Hints at Govinda’s Alleged Affair

Although Sunita has dismissed reports of a divorce, she has repeatedly addressed rumours of an alleged affair involving Govinda. In a recent interview, she once again hinted at the controversy, remarking, “Aisi ladkiyan bohot aati hain.”

While the full interview is yet to be released, a promo from a MissMalini podcast shows Sunita making strong statements, including, “Main Govinda ko nahi maaf karungi. Main Nepal ki hoon; khukri nikal dungi na, to sabki haalat kharab ho jaayegi. Isliye bolti hoon, satark ho ja beta, abhi bhi.”

You Might Be Interested In

Elaborating further, she added that such women often come into the picture, but questioned Govinda’s judgment, saying, “Aisi ladkiyan bohot aati hain, but tum thodi bevkoof ho. Tum 63 ke ho gaye ho. You need to get Tina married; Yash ki career hai.”

Sunita Ahuja on Divorce With Govinda

 The couple put an end to speculation about trouble in their marriage during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Speaking to the media during the celebration, Sunita strongly dismissed the ongoing rumours about their marriage and said that people should not believe such talk unless they themselves speak about it.

Making it clear that no one can come between them, Sunita said, “Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath mein dekh kar. Itna close… agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? Humari dooriya hoti. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye… Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai, aur kisi ka nahi hai.” (Hasn’t the media gotten a slap in the face today? Seeing us together like this. So close… If there were issues, would we be this close? There would’ve been distance between us. No one can separate us. My Govinda is only mine and no one else’s.)

Also Read: ‘₹10 Crore Do, Warna…’: B Praak Receives Death Threat After Ransom Demand, Given 1-Week Ultimatum, ‘Serious Consequences’ Warning From Bishnoi Gang

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 2:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: govindahome-hero-pos-15Sunita AhujaSunita Ahuja govindaSunita Ahuja govinda divorceSunita Ahuja govinda marriage

RELATED News

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das Starrer Opens at Rs 1.25 Crore, Comedy-Thriller Expect Weekend Boost

‘That’s Not How Music Works…Don’t Overthink These Things’: Shaan Reacts To AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Claim About ‘Not Getting Work’ Remark

‘₹10 Crore Do, Warna…’: B Praak Receives Death Threat After Ransom Demand, Given 1-Week Ultimatum, ‘Serious Consequences’ Warning From Bishnoi Gang

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ Won’t Release in 2026; Prabhas–Triptii Dimri Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date Next Year

Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch

LATEST NEWS

Khalistani–Bangladesh Terror Plot: Intelligence Agencies Warn Of Possible Attacks In Delhi, Other Cities Ahead Of Republic Day

BBL: Did Hasan Ali Intentionally Drop Mohammad Rizwan’s Catch? Internet Accuses Him Of Giving Pakistan Teammate a Lifeline Days After The Misfield Blunder

How China Is Taking On Elon Musk’s Starlink: Set To Launch 200,000 Satellites To Challenge SpaceX, Dominate Low Earth Orbit

ICE Killed A Baby? Protests In Minneapolis Against Agency’s Operations Lead To Viral Claims – All You Need To Know

Watch: SpaceX Launches First National Security Mission Of 2026: How Does NROL-105 Strengthen US Security?

IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…

Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route

Elon Musk Demands $134 Billion From OpenAI And Microsoft: Know The Reason Behind ‘Wrongful Gains’ Claim

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya’s Bizarre Rape Theory: Says Beautiful Women ‘Disturb’ Men, Rape Can Happen, Scriptures Promise Spiritual Reward | VIDEO

‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’

‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’
‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’
‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’
‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’

QUICK LINKS