‘₹10 Crore Do, Warna…’: B Praak Receives Death Threat After Ransom Demand, Given 1-Week Ultimatum, ‘Serious Consequences’ Warning From Bishnoi Gang

Punjabi singer B Praak has reportedly received a death threat following a ransom demand of Rs 10 crore, with the caller allegedly issuing a one-week ultimatum and warning of “serious consequences” if the demand is not met.

The threat came to light after fellow Punjabi singer Dilnoor approached the Mohali police, prompting authorities to launch a probe into the call and the purported links claimed by the caller.

B Praak Receives Threat Calls From Bishnoi Gang

According to his complaint to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohali, the caller had identified himself as Arju Bishnoi, allegedly an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to Dilnoor’s complaint, he received two missed phone calls from an overseas number on January 5, which he did not answer.

On January 6, Dilnoor said that he received another call from a different overseas number, which he answered but soon disconnected as the conversation seemed suspicious.

Immediately afterwards, Dilnoor said that he received a voice message containing the ransom threat. In the purported audio message, the caller allegedly stated that Rs 10 crore must be paid within a week, otherwise B Praak would face serious harm.

The caller warned that the threat should not be taken lightly and claimed links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, stating that he was operating from outside India.

Is B Praak the Latest Target in Bishnoi Gang’s Extortion Trail?

B Praak is a well-known name in Bollywood and the Punjabi music industry, with several chart-topping songs to his credit. Some of his popular works include Teri Mitti from Kesari, Filhall, Pachtaoge, Ranjha from Shershaah, Maana Dil, and Kesariyo Rang.

The threat comes amid a series of recent extortion and firing incidents linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier this year, miscreants fired around 25 rounds outside a businessman’s house in Rohini, New Delhi. Similar incidents were reported in West Vihar and East Delhi, following a pattern of threat calls followed by gunfire.

Delhi Police have claimed that the accused involved in two such incidents were later arrested after encounters. Investigation into the latest threat case is currently underway.

Bishnoi Gang’s Violent Past: Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has previously been linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa district in May 2022.

The murder, which sent shockwaves across the country, was later claimed by gangsters associated with the Bishnoi-Goldy Brar network. Since then, the gang’s name has repeatedly surfaced in cases involving threats and extortion calls to celebrities, raising concerns over the safety of public figures amid a pattern of intimidation and violence.

