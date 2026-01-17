LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ Won’t Release in 2026; Prabhas–Triptii Dimri Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date Next Year

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ Won’t Release in 2026; Prabhas–Triptii Dimri Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date Next Year

By pushing back its release date, Spirit can choose a slot that is less crowded with other major films and thus, increase its chances of drawing in more viewers to the theaters, with no direct competition from the other heavyweights of the box office.

(Pic Credits: Instagram)
(Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 17, 2026 09:45:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ Won’t Release in 2026; Prabhas–Triptii Dimri Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date Next Year

The highly anticipated action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, will not come to theatres in 2026 as it was initially predicted. The speculation on the release window has lasted for months and eventually the film’s producers have made the announcement that the film will indeed be released in theatres next year. The news brings about a change in one of the most discussed collaborations in Indian cinema, at one go ending the earlier reports about a late 2026 release and adjusting the audience’s expectation to a 2027 premiere. The movie Spirit has been a topic of discussion mainly due to the pairing of the Prabhas-Vanga duo, a filmmaker recognized for his intensive storytelling in the hits of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal.

You Might Be Interested In

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ New Release Date

The new movie is going to come out on March 5, 2027. The public is especially looking forward to it since Spirit is the first movie where the pan Indian superstar Prabhas is working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga whose directing style guarantees a very raw and high voltage cinematic experience.  A gritty cop action thriller is what the film is being labelled as, which includes fierce drama and the most intense character arcs and this has just made the anticipation grow stronger after the announcement of the rescheduled release date.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ Cast 

Triptii Dimri is playing the female lead opposite Prabhas who is the male lead and has a strong supporting cast including Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj, and Kanchana. The change in the time frame is an indication of the overall power shifts in the timeline of production and big budget Indian films’ release planning. By pushing back its release date, Spirit can choose a slot that is less crowded with other major films and thus, increase its chances of drawing in more viewers to the theaters, with no direct competition from the other heavyweights of the box office. The public is very much interested in Spirit as it is the time, and the more the stories unfold the more they are getting to know about the film. The director Vanga and the leading man Prabhas’ popularity will be pivotal in the unveiling of this saga on the cinema stage.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 9:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-11prabhas spirit releasesandeep reddy vangasandeep reddy vanga new moviesandeep reddy vanga newssandeep reddy vanga spiritspirit movie release datewhen is spirit releasing

RELATED News

Javed Akhtar Turns 81, Says ‘Main Ek Badi Regular Life Guzarta Hun, Jo Jee Chahta Woh Khaleta Hun’

Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH

‘Very Difficult For A Tamil Person To…’ AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Remark Sparks Debate As Musician Opens Up About Prejudice In Bollywood

Sunjay Kapur Family Feud Intensifies: Supreme Court Sends Notice To Karisma Kapoor On Priya Sachdev’s Divorce Records Plea; Actor Calls Bid ‘Frivolous’

Allu Arjun Leaves His Fans In Tokyo Surprised As Actor Delivers His Iconic ‘Pushpa 2’ Dialogue In Japanese | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Q3 results 2026 Today: Over 20 Companies, Including HDFC & ICICI In Focus

Watch: Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Offer Prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain Ahead of IND vs NZ ODI Series Decider

From Reality Stars to Politicians: Trump’s Clemency Spree Sees 21 Pardoned, 9 Freed Immediately

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Makes T20I Comeback, Ravi Bishnoi Also Named – Check Updated Team India Playing XI

‘Situation Is Very Bad There’: Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions; Govt Issues Advisory, Families Thank Centre

BMC Mayoral Showdown: Who Takes The Throne of Mumbai’s Civic Body, BJP or Shinde Sena? Tussle Looms

Delhi Shivers As Winter Deepens, Mercury Hits 4.3°C; Fog Grounds Flights, IMD Issues Alerts

Massive Gas Pipeline Explosion Reported Near Willow River In Minnesota; Multiple Homes Evacuated | Watch Video

Why The Pawars’ Tactical Reunion Failed In Pune Civic Polls | Setback For NCP Unity Explained

Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ Won’t Release in 2026; Prabhas–Triptii Dimri Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date Next Year

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ Won’t Release in 2026; Prabhas–Triptii Dimri Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date Next Year

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ Won’t Release in 2026; Prabhas–Triptii Dimri Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date Next Year
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ Won’t Release in 2026; Prabhas–Triptii Dimri Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date Next Year
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ Won’t Release in 2026; Prabhas–Triptii Dimri Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date Next Year
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ Won’t Release in 2026; Prabhas–Triptii Dimri Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date Next Year

QUICK LINKS