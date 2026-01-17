Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch

The third part of the much anticipated Don movie has been surrounded by a lot of rumor and speculation regarding its cast, especially after the news broke that the main actor of Don 3, Ranveer Singh, might have left the film. Singh’s exit opened up the discussion about Shah Rukh Khan’s return again in some form. The earlier news had announced that Ranveer was the new Don, taking over the legendary character that was played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, under the direction of Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment. But inconsistent news at the end of 2025 gave an impression that Singh was pulling out of the film and the producers were changing their casting approach.

Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3? What is his condition?

These rumors about Shah Rukh Khan’s possible return to Don 3 came up alongside the situations, but under particular conditions, which was a point made in a TellyChakkar report that talked about the superstar’s coming back and the catch that it would entail. The precise ‘one condition’ was that Shah Rukh Khan will only play the part of Don If Jawan Director Atlee is also a part of the don franchise. The link between SRK and the Don trilogy is very strong and the reappearance of his name under such conditions has further fueled the fandom’s and media’s interest and debate.

But Why Ranveer Singh Might Exit For Shah Rukh Khan To Comeback?

The scenario surrounding this rumor revolves around Ranveer Singh’s role as Don and the larger changes in casting behind the scenes. After the first announcement of Ranveer and Kriti Sanon as the main characters, Don 3 has experienced many changes such as reported exits of supporting actors, continuous searches for appropriate villains, and different narratives around Singh’s involvement. Some media outlets reported that Singh was still attached to the project and was already being prepared for the shoot, even doing action training, while others stated that he was focusing on other films like the proposed zombie thriller named Pralay. Such conflicting reports have painted the journey of Don 3 as anything but clear cut.

Shah Rukh Khan As Don Or Just a cameo?

Insecurity accompanying the casting has incited even more speculation about possible surrogates and the strategy behind the franchise. While Singh’s involvement is still a matter of uncertainty, industry pundits as well as tabloids have suggested names like Hrithik Roshan and others as possible candidates for the role of Don. At the same time, some reports are indicating that if SRK’s comeback is going to happen, he might play in a cameo or special appearance rather than as a full time lead, a strategy that would both pay tribute to the original legacy and connect the narratives for the audiences. No matter what the final decision is, Don 3 remains the most talked about film in Bollywood with each new update creating more discussions regarding the casting, creative directions, and legacy roles.

