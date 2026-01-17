LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch

Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch

The rumors about Shah Rukh Khan's possible comeback to Don 3 have reached a new level after the news of Ranveer Singh's withdrawal, thus creating a new wave of interest in the series. But it appears the star is only willing to participate in the film if one condition is met .

(Image Credit: Shah Rukh Khan/Ranveer Singh via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Shah Rukh Khan/Ranveer Singh via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 17, 2026 08:37:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch

The third part of the much anticipated Don movie has been surrounded by a lot of rumor and speculation regarding its cast, especially after the news broke that the main actor of Don 3, Ranveer Singh, might have left the film. Singh’s exit opened up the discussion about Shah Rukh Khan’s return again in some form. The earlier news had announced that Ranveer was the new Don, taking over the legendary character that was played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, under the direction of Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment. But inconsistent news at the end of 2025 gave an impression that Singh was pulling out of the film and the producers were changing their casting approach.

You Might Be Interested In

Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3? What is his condition?

These rumors about Shah Rukh Khan’s possible return to Don 3 came up alongside the situations, but under particular conditions, which was a point made in a TellyChakkar report that talked about the superstar’s coming back and the catch that it would entail. The precise ‘one condition’ was that Shah Rukh Khan will only play the part of Don If Jawan Director Atlee is also a part of the don franchise. The link between SRK and the Don trilogy is very strong and the reappearance of his name under such conditions has further fueled the fandom’s and media’s interest and debate.

But Why Ranveer Singh Might Exit For Shah Rukh Khan To Comeback?

The scenario surrounding this rumor revolves around Ranveer Singh’s role as Don and the larger changes in casting behind the scenes. After the first announcement of Ranveer and Kriti Sanon as the main characters, Don 3 has experienced many changes such as reported exits of supporting actors, continuous searches for appropriate villains, and different narratives around Singh’s involvement. Some media outlets reported that Singh was still attached to the project and was already being prepared for the shoot, even doing action training, while others stated that he was focusing on other films like the proposed zombie thriller named Pralay. Such conflicting reports have painted the journey of Don 3 as anything but clear cut.

You Might Be Interested In

Shah Rukh Khan As Don Or Just a cameo?

Insecurity accompanying the casting has incited even more speculation about possible surrogates and the strategy behind the franchise. While Singh’s involvement is still a matter of uncertainty, industry pundits as well as tabloids have suggested names like Hrithik Roshan and others as possible candidates for the role of Don. At the same time, some reports are indicating that if SRK’s comeback is going to happen, he might play in a cameo or special appearance rather than as a full time lead, a strategy that would both pay tribute to the original legacy and connect the narratives for the audiences. No matter what the final decision is, Don 3 remains the most talked about film in Bollywood with each new update creating more discussions regarding the casting, creative directions, and legacy roles.

Also Read: Javed Akhtar Turns 81, Says ‘Main Ek Badi Regular Life Guzarta Hun, Jo Jee Chahta Woh Khaleta Hun’

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 8:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: don 3 newshome-hero-pos-10is shah rukh khan coming back in don 3ranveer singh don 3shah rukh khanshah rukh khan don 3shah rukh khan don 3 newsShah Rukh Khan news

RELATED News

Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH

‘Very Difficult For A Tamil Person To…’ AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Remark Sparks Debate As Musician Opens Up About Prejudice In Bollywood

Sunjay Kapur Family Feud Intensifies: Supreme Court Sends Notice To Karisma Kapoor On Priya Sachdev’s Divorce Records Plea; Actor Calls Bid ‘Frivolous’

Allu Arjun Leaves His Fans In Tokyo Surprised As Actor Delivers His Iconic ‘Pushpa 2’ Dialogue In Japanese | Watch

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Release Date Buzz: Aditya Dhar Breaks Silence on Clash With Yash’s ‘Toxic’

LATEST NEWS

From Reality Stars to Politicians: Trump’s Clemency Spree Sees 21 Pardoned, 9 Freed Immediately

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Makes T20I Comeback, Ravi Bishnoi Also Named – Check Updated Team India Playing XI

‘Situation Is Very Bad There’: Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions; Govt Issues Advisory, Families Thank Centre

Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch

BMC Mayoral Showdown: Who Takes The Throne of Mumbai’s Civic Body, BJP or Shinde Sena? Tussle Looms

Delhi Shivers As Winter Deepens, Mercury Hits 4.3°C; Fog Grounds Flights, IMD Issues Alerts

Massive Gas Pipeline Explosion Reported Near Willow River In Minnesota; Multiple Homes Evacuated | Watch Video

Why The Pawars’ Tactical Reunion Failed In Pune Civic Polls | Setback For NCP Unity Explained

Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL

Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy: Two Kerala Tourists Drown In Tawang District’s Sela Lake As Ice Surface Collapses; One Body Recovered

Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch
Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch
Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch
Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch

QUICK LINKS