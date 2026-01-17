Javed Akhtar Turns 81, Says ‘Main Ek Badi Regular Life Guzarta Hun, Jo Jee Chahta Woh Khaleta Hun’

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar marked his 81st birthday on Friday by reflecting on his simple and grounded approach to life, offering fans a humorous and relatable glimpse into his everyday routine.

‘I Live a Very Regular Life,’ Says Javed Akhtar

Speaking to the media, the celebrated writer delivered a witty message that quickly struck a chord with admirers.

“Main toh ek badi regular life guzarta hun… kabhi bhi so jata hun, kabhi bhi uth jata hun, jo jee chahta woh khaleta hun. Ice cream bhi khata hun, chai mein shakar bhi dalta hun. Ek regular life hai meri,” he said with a smile.

He jokingly added that living such a life could be the secret to longevity or at least looking the part, prompting laughter and praise from fans for his candidness and humour.

Keeping The Inner Child Alive

Akhtar’s remarks reflected not just simplicity but also his ability to retain a youthful outlook despite decades in the film industry. Known for his sharp wit and progressive views, the writer’s easygoing philosophy continues to resonate across generations.

A Career Marked By Excellence

Javed Akhtar is widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most influential writers. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has won five National Film Awards for his contributions as a screenwriter and lyricist.

His work has also earned him two of India’s highest civilian honours, the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007, recognising his lasting impact on Indian arts and culture.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH