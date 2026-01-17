LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH

Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH

Netflix is set to enter the world of Agatha Christie adaptations with a three-episode miniseries based on her 1929 novel The Seven Dials Mystery. The series, titled Agatha Christie’s 'Seven Dials', largely stays true to the original story while introducing some key updates, most notably to the ending, ensuring a modern take on Christie’s classic narrative.

Netflix’s 'Seven Dials' Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation (Pic Credits: Instagram)
Netflix’s 'Seven Dials' Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 17, 2026 00:17:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH

Netflix is set to enter the world of Agatha Christie adaptations with a three-episode miniseries based on her 1929 novel The Seven Dials Mystery. The series, titled Agatha Christie’s ‘Seven Dials’, largely stays true to the original story while introducing some key updates, most notably to the ending, ensuring a modern take on Christie’s classic narrative.

You Might Be Interested In

Chris Chibnall’s Tribute To Christie

The series is helmed by Chris Chibnall, best known for his acclaimed crime drama Broadchurch. Chibnall, speaking to Town & Country, shared how Christie influenced his love for storytelling:

“When I was younger, I used to get a Christie book out of the library every week and then return it and get the next one. Christie was my gateway drug into being a really passionate reader,” he said.

You Might Be Interested In

Reflecting on the novel, Chibnall noted, “I didn’t remember having read Seven Dials, although I feel like I must have done. But on re-reading it, it really knocked me off my feet because it’s all of the things you love about Agatha Christie, and then it blows up a lot of the stereotypes and cliches, it’s so much more as well.”

A Modern Twist On The Classic Heroine

In this adaptation, Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, is reimagined as a more empowered and proactive heroine. In Christie’s original story, Bundle is rendered unconscious during the final pages. Chibnall explains why he changed this:

“It would’ve been the least satisfying final episode in television history if we knocked her out halfway through episode three. She had to have agency. It’s her story from start to finish. She had to be the one making the discoveries, figuring it out, confronting the people responsible; that was really key.”

This approach ensures that the central character drives the narrative and solves the mystery, aligning with modern audiences’ expectations for strong, independent protagonists.

Blending Tradition With Innovation

Chibnall’s adaptation preserves Christie’s signature elements, clever plotting, suspenseful twists, and engaging characters—while incorporating subtle modern updates. The result is a miniseries that respects the original novel yet offers something fresh for today’s viewers.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials premieres on Netflix this week, bringing one of the mystery genre’s most beloved stories to a new generation of audiences.

ALSO READ: ‘Very Difficult For A Tamil Person To…’ AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Remark Sparks Debate As Musician Opens Up About Prejudice In Bollywood

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 12:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Christopher Antony ChibnallMia McKenna-BruceNetflix Agatha ChristieSeven DialsThe Seven Dials Mystery Netflix

RELATED News

Sunjay Kapur Family Feud Intensifies: Supreme Court Sends Notice To Karisma Kapoor On Priya Sachdev’s Divorce Records Plea; Actor Calls Bid ‘Frivolous’

Allu Arjun Leaves His Fans In Tokyo Surprised As Actor Delivers His Iconic ‘Pushpa 2’ Dialogue In Japanese | Watch

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Release Date Buzz: Aditya Dhar Breaks Silence on Clash With Yash’s ‘Toxic’

Who Is Aishwarya Rajinikanth? Dhanush’s Ex-Wife, The Woman Who shaped His Superhit Films And Tamil Superstar’s Daughter Back In Spotlight Amid Mrunal Thakur Relationship Rumours

Sanjay Dutt spotted In $80,000 Tesla Cybertruck: The Car Goes 0-100 In Just 2.6 Seconds With A 515 km Range, Check Details

LATEST NEWS

Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH

From Throne To Tragedy: Why The Pahlavi Family Suffered Tragic Deaths After Exile From Iran | Explained

MAHA TET Result 2025-26 OUT: Check Out Link, How To Download Final Answer Key PDF And Important Details

Hyundai Creta Rolls Out Massive Discounts After Losing Market Lead | Everything You Need To Know

X Down Across US, UK And India: Widespread Outage Leaves Users Unable To Load Timeline Or Posts; How To Fix Issues

Who Is Sukhdeep Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Detained In US Despite Holding A California Licence, What Exactly Happened?

Lakshya Sen Reflects On Fine Margins After Narrow Defeat: ‘I Needed To Be More Clinical In The Closing Moments’

Will Maria Corina Machado Become Venezuela’s President? Opposition Leader Drops A Major Hint, Says ‘There’s A Mission’

‘BJP And Mahayuti Are Going To Form 25 Mayors,’ Reveals Devendra Fadnavis After Sweeping Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Out Today: Direct Link To Download RSSB 4th Grade Merit List PDF

Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH
Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH
Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH
Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH

QUICK LINKS