Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH

Netflix is set to enter the world of Agatha Christie adaptations with a three-episode miniseries based on her 1929 novel The Seven Dials Mystery. The series, titled Agatha Christie’s ‘Seven Dials’, largely stays true to the original story while introducing some key updates, most notably to the ending, ensuring a modern take on Christie’s classic narrative.

Chris Chibnall’s Tribute To Christie

The series is helmed by Chris Chibnall, best known for his acclaimed crime drama Broadchurch. Chibnall, speaking to Town & Country, shared how Christie influenced his love for storytelling:

“When I was younger, I used to get a Christie book out of the library every week and then return it and get the next one. Christie was my gateway drug into being a really passionate reader,” he said.

Reflecting on the novel, Chibnall noted, “I didn’t remember having read Seven Dials, although I feel like I must have done. But on re-reading it, it really knocked me off my feet because it’s all of the things you love about Agatha Christie, and then it blows up a lot of the stereotypes and cliches, it’s so much more as well.”

A Modern Twist On The Classic Heroine

In this adaptation, Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, is reimagined as a more empowered and proactive heroine. In Christie’s original story, Bundle is rendered unconscious during the final pages. Chibnall explains why he changed this:

“It would’ve been the least satisfying final episode in television history if we knocked her out halfway through episode three. She had to have agency. It’s her story from start to finish. She had to be the one making the discoveries, figuring it out, confronting the people responsible; that was really key.”

This approach ensures that the central character drives the narrative and solves the mystery, aligning with modern audiences’ expectations for strong, independent protagonists.

Blending Tradition With Innovation

Chibnall’s adaptation preserves Christie’s signature elements, clever plotting, suspenseful twists, and engaging characters—while incorporating subtle modern updates. The result is a miniseries that respects the original novel yet offers something fresh for today’s viewers.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials premieres on Netflix this week, bringing one of the mystery genre’s most beloved stories to a new generation of audiences.

