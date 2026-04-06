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Home > Entertainment News > Main Vaapas Aaunga: Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Voice To AR Rahman’s Composition For His Upcoming Movie With Imtiaz Ali

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Voice To AR Rahman’s Composition For His Upcoming Movie With Imtiaz Ali

Diljit Dosanjh has lent his voice to fresh tracks composed by the legendary A. R. Rahman for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, adding to the growing anticipation around the project.

Diljit Dosanjh (Photo: IG)
Diljit Dosanjh (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 6, 2026 16:19:38 IST

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Main Vaapas Aaunga: Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Voice To AR Rahman’s Composition For His Upcoming Movie With Imtiaz Ali

Diljit Dosanjh has lent his voice to fresh tracks composed by the legendary A. R. Rahman for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, adding to the growing anticipation around the project.

On Monday, the official Instagram handle of Team Dosanjh offered fans a glimpse into the creative process by sharing a series of pictures from the recording studio. In some of the images, Diljit is seen immersed in the recording session, capturing the essence of the songs, while another frame shows Rahman closely monitoring the performance on screen, with Imtiaz Ali observing the session alongside him. The candid moments reflect the synergy between the artist, composer, and filmmaker.

Accompanying the pictures, the team captioned the post with a hint of excitement, writing, “Kya kamaal hai… Mai Vaapas Aaunga – 12th June,” teasing fans about what’s to come.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Featuring a compelling ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari alongside Diljit Dosanjh, the film is described as a poignant tale of love and longing.

Marking yet another collaboration between Diljit and Imtiaz Ali after their previous success with Amar Singh Chamkila, the film promises to deliver a deeply emotional and feel-good cinematic experience. The narrative is said to unfold as a gentle, “smooth” romance—one that lingers in fleeting moments, unspoken emotions, and conversations left unfinished, resonating with audiences long after the story concludes.

The teaser for the film was unveiled recently, offering a moving preview set to Diljit’s soulful vocals. It hints at a story that feels both intimate and expansive—centred on a boy and a girl, yet also reflecting the emotional fabric of a nation. Set against the backdrop of the Partition era, the film is being described as a thoughtful and layered exploration of human connection, blending wit with emotional depth.

Another highlight of the project is the reunion of the celebrated creative trio—A.R. Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali. This powerhouse collaboration has previously delivered unforgettable music and storytelling in films like Rockstar and Amar Singh Chamkila. Their coming together once again raises expectations for a soundtrack and narrative that could leave a lasting cultural impact.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026. Earlier this year, the makers officially announced the release date on social media, describing the film as a “charming story of love and longing.” Backed by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, the project is produced by Mohit Choudhary, with music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil—further solidifying its position as one of the most awaited releases of the year.

ALSO READ:  Bhoot Bangla Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy To Be Released On This Date

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Tags: ar rahmandiljit dosanjhMain Vaapas Aaunga

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Main Vaapas Aaunga: Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Voice To AR Rahman’s Composition For His Upcoming Movie With Imtiaz Ali

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Main Vaapas Aaunga: Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Voice To AR Rahman’s Composition For His Upcoming Movie With Imtiaz Ali

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Main Vaapas Aaunga: Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Voice To AR Rahman’s Composition For His Upcoming Movie With Imtiaz Ali
Main Vaapas Aaunga: Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Voice To AR Rahman’s Composition For His Upcoming Movie With Imtiaz Ali
Main Vaapas Aaunga: Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Voice To AR Rahman’s Composition For His Upcoming Movie With Imtiaz Ali
Main Vaapas Aaunga: Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Voice To AR Rahman’s Composition For His Upcoming Movie With Imtiaz Ali

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