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Home > Entertainment News > Bhoot Bangla Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy To Be Released On This Date

Bhoot Bangla Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy To Be Released On This Date

Released on Monday, the trailer takes viewers on a nostalgic ride filled with chaos and situational humour—hallmarks of Priyadarshan’s filmmaking and Akshay Kumar’s comic timing.

Bhoot Bangla (Photo: IG)
Bhoot Bangla (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 6, 2026 15:45:28 IST

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Bhoot Bangla Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy To Be Released On This Date

The trailer of Bhoot Bangla has finally been unveiled, and Akshay Kumar looks all set to entertain audiences with a high-energy spectacle. The film also marks a special reunion between the actor and filmmaker Priyadarshan after more than a decade—a duo known for delivering iconic comedies like Khatta Meetha.

About the trailer

Released on Monday, the trailer takes viewers on a nostalgic ride filled with chaos and situational humour—hallmarks of Priyadarshan’s filmmaking and Akshay Kumar’s comic timing. The over three-minute clip hints at Kumar’s character inheriting an old bungalow, set against the backdrop of a haunted forest.

Despite its eerie reputation, he refuses to part with the property. Amid the unfolding madness, his character is also determined to get married in the village of Mangalpur, where weddings have long been avoided due to a sinister force named Vadhusur.

The makers captioned the trailer: “Welcome to Bhooth Bangla. Yahan na toh log normal hain… Aur upar se Bangla bhi paranormal hai. Enter at your own risk. #BhoothBangla, paid previews begin in theatres 16th April 2026, 9 PM onwards.”

The buzz around the film had already been building, thanks to its chart-topping songs and intriguing posters released ahead of the trailer.

Fans’ reactions

Soon after the trailer dropped, fans flooded social media with excitement. One user wrote, “Super duper excited for this one. Can’t wait for 16th April.” Another commented, “Bhooth Bangla — Khiladi is back.” Praising the film’s potential, a fan noted, “The trailer hints at a refreshing horror-comedy with strong entertainment value and solid box office prospects.” Another added, “Pure nostalgia vibes! It feels like we’re back in the golden era of Akshay Kumar.”

About the film

Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar in key roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Bhoot Bangla is slated for a theatrical release on April 17, with paid previews beginning a day earlier.

ALSO READ:   Who Is Kajal Kumari? Know About the 15-Year-Old Bhojpuri Actress, Career, Net Worth, Family and Truth Behind Viral Video Controversy

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Bhoot Bangla Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy To Be Released On This Date

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Bhoot Bangla Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy To Be Released On This Date
Bhoot Bangla Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy To Be Released On This Date
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