Manish Malhotra’s Mother Garima Dies At 94, Leaving Behind A Legacy Of Strength, Industry Pays Emotional Tribute

The Indian fashion industry and Bollywood fraternity are in a state of mourning following the peaceful passing of Garima Malhotra who was the mother of legendary designer Manish Malhotra.

She died on March 19 2026 at her home in Mumbai when she was 94 years old. Mrs. Malhotra who served as the invisible force behind Manish’s rapid ascent in cinema and fashion industry succeeded him throughout life until his father died in 2019.

The Malhotra family lost their mother who had dedicated her life to protecting their family values while she worked as their main source of strength.

It’s A Devloping Story