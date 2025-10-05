LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > MASH Ball 2025: Where Glamour Meets Giving, In Support Of UNICEF India

MASH Ball 2025: Where Glamour Meets Giving, In Support Of UNICEF India

The MASH Ball 2025 at St. Regis Mumbai united art, fashion, and philanthropy, supporting UNICEF India’s child development programs. Hosted by Shalini Passi, the glamorous evening blended creativity, compassion, and charity for meaningful change.

MASH Ball 2025 Celebrates Art, Fashion & Philanthropy for Children’s Causes (Photo: Unaiza Gadia)
MASH Ball 2025 Celebrates Art, Fashion & Philanthropy for Children’s Causes (Photo: Unaiza Gadia)

Published By: Unaiza Gadia
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 5, 2025 23:27:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MASH Ball 2025: Where Glamour Meets Giving, In Support Of UNICEF India

It’s an evening where luxury meets purpose and style carries a message of compassion. The grand second edition of the MASH Ball unfolded at the iconic St. Regis, Mumbai bringing together some of the most influential names from the worlds of art, fashion, film and philanthropy and all in support of UNICEF India.

The MASH Ball initiated by Shalini Passi the founder of MASH India goes far beyond being a glamorous social gathering that it stands as a movement that unites art, empathy and purpose. Passionate about using creativity for social good Passi has once again turned her vision into action showcasing how art can become a force for real change. This year’s edition focuses on supporting UNICEF India’s Art Based Therapy and Early Childhood Development programmes and both dedicated to nurturing the emotional growth and mental well being of children from underprivileged and vulnerable communities.

The glamorous evening saw the city’s elite come together for a cause that truly matters. From business leaders and artists to designers and film personalities, the guest list reflected the perfect mix of creativity and compassion. The event featured live performances, a charity auction and inspiring conversations about using art and culture to bring positive change.

Speaking about the initiative, Shalini Passi said, “The MASH Ball is more than a celebration of art and beauty and it’s a reminder that every act of kindness no matter how small can create ripples of change. Through our collaboration with UNICEF we aim to give children the chance to dream,express and grow.”

Beyond her work as a philanthropist Shalini Passi is widely recognized as an art collector and cultural tastemaker. Reflecting her strong sense of social responsibility she announced that she would donate her entire fee from Netflix’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives to UNICEF India, reaffirming her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of children and supporting meaningful causes.

With stunning décor, soulful performances and a guest list filled with change makers MASH Ball 2025 turned into a perfect blend of elegance and empathy. Beyond the glitz and glamour it sent out a powerful message that fashion and art can be powerful vehicles of social transformation.

As the night concluded one thing was clear that the MASH Ball isn’t just an event, it’s a vision that turns celebration into contribution and beauty into generosity.

ALSO READ: Cuttack Tensions Rise: Internet Blocked As Shops Vandalised After Festive Clashes

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 11:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: MASH BallMASH Ball 2025UNICEF India

RELATED News

Robbie Williams Istanbul concert cancelled over safety concerns, singer says
Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Spark Buzz As They Return To Mumbai Together, Share A Warm Airport Hug, Watch!
Arbaaz Khan Becomes Father Again After 22 Years, Welcomes First Child With Wife Sshura, Fans Can’t Keep Calm
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to more than 4 years in prison over prostitution conviction

LATEST NEWS

Cuttack Tensions Rise: Internet Blocked As Shops Vandalised After Festive Clashes
Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Complete Obliteration’ If Gaza Power Is Not Relinquished
New Blood Test Promises To Detect Head & Neck Cancer 10 Years Ahead: A Game Changer
72 Hours Of Work, No Time For Home? Viral Video Sparks Focus On Men’s Mental Health
Emergency System Activated, Air India Flight Lands Safely
Wall St eyes Washington standoff with stocks near records
OPEC+ opts for modest oil output hike as glut fears mount
UK Carrier Strike Group Strengthens Partnership With India Through Exercise Konkan And Port Visits
Flooding Due To Heavy Rains In Nepal Leaves More Than 50 Dead, Details Here
Heavy Downpour Brings Kamareddy To A Standstill: Floodwater Inundates Homes And Roads
MASH Ball 2025: Where Glamour Meets Giving, In Support Of UNICEF India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MASH Ball 2025: Where Glamour Meets Giving, In Support Of UNICEF India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MASH Ball 2025: Where Glamour Meets Giving, In Support Of UNICEF India
MASH Ball 2025: Where Glamour Meets Giving, In Support Of UNICEF India
MASH Ball 2025: Where Glamour Meets Giving, In Support Of UNICEF India
MASH Ball 2025: Where Glamour Meets Giving, In Support Of UNICEF India

QUICK LINKS