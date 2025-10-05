MASH Ball 2025: Where Glamour Meets Giving, In Support Of UNICEF India

It’s an evening where luxury meets purpose and style carries a message of compassion. The grand second edition of the MASH Ball unfolded at the iconic St. Regis, Mumbai bringing together some of the most influential names from the worlds of art, fashion, film and philanthropy and all in support of UNICEF India.

The MASH Ball initiated by Shalini Passi the founder of MASH India goes far beyond being a glamorous social gathering that it stands as a movement that unites art, empathy and purpose. Passionate about using creativity for social good Passi has once again turned her vision into action showcasing how art can become a force for real change. This year’s edition focuses on supporting UNICEF India’s Art Based Therapy and Early Childhood Development programmes and both dedicated to nurturing the emotional growth and mental well being of children from underprivileged and vulnerable communities.

The glamorous evening saw the city’s elite come together for a cause that truly matters. From business leaders and artists to designers and film personalities, the guest list reflected the perfect mix of creativity and compassion. The event featured live performances, a charity auction and inspiring conversations about using art and culture to bring positive change.

Speaking about the initiative, Shalini Passi said, “The MASH Ball is more than a celebration of art and beauty and it’s a reminder that every act of kindness no matter how small can create ripples of change. Through our collaboration with UNICEF we aim to give children the chance to dream,express and grow.”

Beyond her work as a philanthropist Shalini Passi is widely recognized as an art collector and cultural tastemaker. Reflecting her strong sense of social responsibility she announced that she would donate her entire fee from Netflix’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives to UNICEF India, reaffirming her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of children and supporting meaningful causes.

With stunning décor, soulful performances and a guest list filled with change makers MASH Ball 2025 turned into a perfect blend of elegance and empathy. Beyond the glitz and glamour it sent out a powerful message that fashion and art can be powerful vehicles of social transformation.

As the night concluded one thing was clear that the MASH Ball isn’t just an event, it’s a vision that turns celebration into contribution and beauty into generosity.

