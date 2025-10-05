Cuttack Tensions Rise: Internet Blocked As Shops Vandalised After Festive Clashes

Tensions ran high in Odisha’s ancient city, Cuttack following violence during Durga Puja idol immersion that resulted in vandalism and a brief internet shutdown in major city areas. The violence broke out in the Dargah Bazaar locality, allegedly in protest against loud music played during a late-night immersion procession.

As per police records and eyewitnesses, the violence was ignited between 1:30 am and 2 am on Saturday morning when locals stopped the Durga Puja procession towards the Kathajodi river. The disagreement soon turned into stone-pelting and glass-bottle hurling from rooftops. Some, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, were injured, and at least one person is seriously injured and admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Six people have been arrested by the police and are scanning CCTV, drone, and mobile footage for more participants.

Shops were vandalised

Things were further aggravated on Sunday night after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) motorcycle rally, which flouted administrative prohibitions, rode through Dargah Bazaar and surrounding streets. The CCTV cameras along the route were said to have been smashed, and some shops in Gourishankar Park were vandalised and torched. Authorities used mild force to drive away the crowds and nip further disturbances in the bud.

As a precautionary measure in response to escalating tensions, the Odisha government suspended internet services in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and 42 Mauza area from 7 pm on Sunday to 7 pm on Monday. WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms will be out of bounds to dissuade misinformation and communal tension.

Odisha CM called for communal peace

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had called for restraint, asking citizens to maintain Cuttack’s age-old tradition of communal peace. “Cuttack is a city of a thousand years, and it enjoys a reputation for being united. The government is keeping a close watch on the situation, and stern legal action will be taken against hooligans,” he said. Ex-Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik had also called for restraint, blaming administrative failures and labeling the violence “deeply concerning.”

The VHP declared a 12-hour bandh in Cuttack on Monday charging administrative failure to make the celebrations peaceful. Political leaders such as Congress MLA Sofia Firdous condemned the attacks and emphasized the need to continue the city’s centuries-old tradition of harmony and peace.

