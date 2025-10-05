72 Hours Of Work, No Time For Home? Viral Video Sparks Focus On Men’s Mental Health

A viral clip has ignited social media after recording a confrontation between a wife and husband. In the video, the lady is heard shouting at her clearly exhausted husband that he had spent “72 hours at work, only 16 at home!” The man, tired from working long hours, sat in silence as his wife accused him of abandoning his family for working and leaving the home second.

The video has set off a bigger debate on men’s mental health, work-life balance, and the silent struggles most men experience behind closed doors. For many Internet users, the silence of the husband spoke to the emotional and physical strain of coping with work responsibilities and family obligations.

Watch the video here:







Responses to the video have been highly polarised. Some blamed the wife for not being wrong to demand her husband’s time. They indicated that marriage demands emotional presence just as much as economic support. Some people, however, sympathized with the man and indicated that it is tough to work for 72 hours in a row, and after those shifts, all one wants is peace and rest. Most felt that to record and criticize publicly a partner in such a defenseless state was degrading.

A number of commenters noted the root issue at play, that being the long hours of work that steal away family time together. One noted that husband and wife alike are victims of a system that does not allow room for balance to the extent that he is overworked outside the home, and she feels overwhelmed with domestic work alone. One of the users termed it as the “sad reality of Indian marriages,” where women feel lonely and unsupported at home while men are treated as providers and no one acknowledges their sacrifices at the workplace.

The video since then has become a flashpoint for conversations on emotional labor, marital communication gaps, and the need for empathy among couples. Social media contributors emphasized that such moments underscore the imperative of recognizing men’s emotional struggles, an issue hardly openly discussed in India.

ALSO READ: ‘Pollution, Work Load, Huge Debt’: Indian Man’s Viral Video Shows Life Abroad vs India In Hilarious Comparison