Meet Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana's Fiance: Famous Music Composer, Ex-Child Actor, Net Worth Will Surprise You

Palash Muchhal, Bollywood music composer and former actor from Abhishek–Deepika’s Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, is set to marry cricket star Smriti Mandhana. Known for hits like Party Toh Banti Hai, his net worth is estimated at ₹20–41 crore.

Music, movies and now marriage: The story of Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana. (Photo: IG/Palash Muchhal)
Music, movies and now marriage: The story of Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana. (Photo: IG/Palash Muchhal)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 22, 2025 15:12:42 IST

Meet Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance: Famous Music Composer, Ex-Child Actor, Net Worth Will Surprise You

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the World Cup–winning women’s team, is all set to tie the knot with her long-time partner and renowned music composer Palash Muchhal. As the couple begins their wedding festivities, fans are curious: Who is Palash Muchhal? What does he do? How did he meet Smriti? And what is his net worth?
 Here is everything to know about the musician-turned-filmmaker who has stepped into the national spotlight.

Who Is Palash Muchhal? Music Composer, Filmmaker & Former Child Actor

Born in May 1995 in Indore, Palash Muchhal is one of Bollywood’s youngest and most successful music composers. He made his debut at just 18 with the 2014 film Dishkiyaoon, starring Sunny Deol and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Since then, he has delivered several hit tracks that made him a familiar name in film music.

But long before he became a composer, Palash also appeared on the silver screen. He played Jhunkoo in Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010), directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. This remains his only acting role before he shifted full-time to music.

His Bollywood Journey: Songs That Made Him Famous

Palash Muchhal rose to prominence with chartbuster songs such as:

  • Party Toh Banti Hai (Bhoothnath Returns)

  • Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui (Dishkiyaoon)

  • What The Fark (Amit Sahni Ki List)

  • Musafir

Beyond Bollywood, Palash has also composed for independent music videos, including Nishaa, Tu Jo Kahe, and collaborations with TV star Parth Samthaan. He has showcased his talents on TV shows like Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Shabhaash India.



Family Background: A Household of Music and Philanthropy

Palash was born into a Marwari family in Indore. His father, Rajkumar Muchhal, works in a private firm, while his mother, Amita Muchhal, is a homemaker. He is the younger brother of celebrated Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal.

The Muchhal siblings are widely known for their charity concerts, which they began performing as children to raise funds for children with heart ailments. By 2013, Palak and Palash had reportedly helped save hundreds of lives through these humanitarian efforts.

His Net Worth: How Much Does Palash Muchhal Earn?

According to media estimates, Palash Muchhal’s net worth ranges between ₹20 crore and ₹41 crore (as of 2025).
 His earnings come from:

  • Film music composition

  • Independent music projects

  • Production and direction

  • Royalties

  • Live shows and performances

  • Entrepreneurial ventures in entertainment

At 30 years old, he is already one of the most successful young composers in Indian cinema.

Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana: A Low-Key Love Story

Palash and Smriti Mandhana have reportedly been together since around 2019, maintaining a private and low-profile relationship for years. Fans began speculating only after their subtle social media interactions, but the couple officially confirmed their relationship recently.

Smriti shared a fun “Munna Bhai style” engagement announcement video on Instagram, flaunting her ring while teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav and others played along. The celebrations marked the beginning of their wedding week.

Last month, Palash hinted publicly that Smriti would soon become “Indore ki bahu”, delighting fans in his hometown.

The wedding is slated for November 23.

Why Palash Muchhal Is Suddenly Trending

After India’s historic win over South Africa in the Women’s World Cup 2025, Smriti Mandhana lifted the trophy and Palash’s heartfelt Instagram post went viral. With their wedding days away, interest around Smriti’s fiancé has surged, making him one of the most searched personalities of the moment.

A Rising Star Marries a Cricket Icon

From composing some of Bollywood’s most popular songs to once acting alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Palash Muchhal’s journey has been remarkable. His marriage to World Cup-winning cricketer Smriti Mandhana brings together two young achievers at the peak of their careers, and fans can’t wait to see this power couple begin their new chapter.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 3:12 PM IST
