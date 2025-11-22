LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu, 37, Dies in Tragic Road Accident In Mansa

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu, 37, Dies in Tragic Road Accident In Mansa

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu, 37, died in a tragic road accident on Saturday in Khyala village of Punjab’s Mansa district.

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu, 37, died in a tragic road accident. (Photo: IG/Harman Sidhu)
Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu, 37, died in a tragic road accident. (Photo: IG/Harman Sidhu)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 22, 2025 14:35:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu, 37, Dies in Tragic Road Accident In Mansa

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu, 37, lost his life in a tragic road accident on Saturday in Khyala village of Punjab’s Mansa district.

(This is a breaking story..more details will be updated.)

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 2:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: harman sindhuharman sindhu deathharman sindhu death reasonharman sindhu newshome-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

From Miss Andhra To A Medical Nightmare: Sherlyn Chopra Exposes Painful Breast Implant Ordeal And Back-Breaking ‘Excess Baggage’

From ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani’ To ‘Aaj Sajeya’: Team India Dances To Each Beat On Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Haldi Ceremony, Watch

Is Kunickaa Sadanand Out Of Bigg Boss 19? Surprise Eviction Buzz Grows As Rajmata’s Sudden Exit Shakes The House

120 Bahadur Released: The Real Story Of The Battle Of Rezang La Pass Led By Major Shaitan Singh, Who Was He?

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama Starts Slow Yet Builds Suspense For Weekend Turnaround

LATEST NEWS

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu, 37, Dies in Tragic Road Accident In Mansa

IPL 2026 Auction: From Lockie Ferguson To Jos Buttler, Season-Wise List Of GT Costliest Players

Caught On Camera: Heart-Stopping Moment, Schoolboy’s Narrow Escape From Cab In Greater Noida, Miraculously Unhurt

Collision On Field! Mohammed Siraj Falls After Getting Hit On Knee During Clash With Tristan Stubbs In IND vs SA Test

Submitting Your SIR Enumeration Form Online? Don’t Miss This Quick and Easy Online Guide

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Guidelines Updated Amid ‘Very Poor AQI’, Here’s What Changes

IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)

Lava Agni 4 VS Infinix Note 50s 5G: Things You Should Know Before Buying

Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Racket: Turkey, China-Made Pistols Smuggled Via Pakistan Drones Seized

Delhi Horror: 15-Year-Old Stabbed To Death, Locals Blame Police Delay, Probe On

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu, 37, Dies in Tragic Road Accident In Mansa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu, 37, Dies in Tragic Road Accident In Mansa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu, 37, Dies in Tragic Road Accident In Mansa
Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu, 37, Dies in Tragic Road Accident In Mansa
Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu, 37, Dies in Tragic Road Accident In Mansa
Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu, 37, Dies in Tragic Road Accident In Mansa

QUICK LINKS