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Home > Sports News > LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction Match 32: Lucknow Super Giants host Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium today, April 22. With both teams looking to end their losing streaks, we provide fantasy cricket tips, pitch analysis, and predicted XIs. Get the latest on Rishabh Pant’s leadership and Aiden Markram’s all-round role on a slow, spin-friendly Lucknow surface.

Rishabh Pant in frame. (Photo Credits: LSG/X)
Rishabh Pant in frame. (Photo Credits: LSG/X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 22, 2026 14:00:39 IST

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LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 32: After a strong beginning with four significant victories, the Rajasthan Royals appear to have lost their momentum after experiencing two back-to-back losses, seeing a sharp decline in the standings. The batting unit faced two challenging performances, which went against them.

RR is set to play against Lucknow Super Giants in an away match as it will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium located in Lucknow. LSG are entering this match following three straight losses in IPL 2026.

They have performed poorly with the bat and have faced significant challenges. In six games, LSG has managed just three individual half-centuries, with two of those scored against KKR during a chase. Their hitters are having difficulty accumulating runs, which has become a significant worry for them.

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Toss: The match toss between the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG vs RR Dream11, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (c), Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Aiden Markram (vc), Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav

Where To Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

LSG vs RR, Lucknow Pitch Report: The pitch at Ekana Stadium tends to be slower. Historically, this pitch is not conducive to high scores and will favour the bowling team. The new ball will create lateral movement for the fast bowlers. Spinners will also achieve traction and grip from the surface. Starting with bowling is a wise choice, as there may be dew during the second innings.

LSG vs RR Predicted Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan. 

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi. 

LSG vs RR Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Also Read: LSG vs RR Injury News: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Head To Head Record | Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Today’s IPL Match

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LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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