LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Meet Tara Sharma, Dhurandhar Famed Akshaye Khanna’s Ex-Girlfriend And Why Their Romance Ended

Meet Tara Sharma, Dhurandhar Famed Akshaye Khanna’s Ex-Girlfriend And Why Their Romance Ended

It is said that Akshaye Khanna had a romantic relationship with actress Tara Sharma at the beginning of their careers, but the love story was mostly kept behind the curtains. It is alleged that the differences in their priorities and Akshaye's shyness were the reasons for the discreet separation.

(Image Credit: Tara Sharma Saluja via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Tara Sharma Saluja via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 13, 2025 11:52:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Tara Sharma, Dhurandhar Famed Akshaye Khanna’s Ex-Girlfriend And Why Their Romance Ended

Bollywood megastar Akshaye Khanna given the credit for his persona and brilliant acting in the recently released movie ‘Dhurandhar’ has always been reserved about his private life. Nonetheless, speculation pointed towards his having a fling with actress and TV host Tara Sharma during the ’90s and early 2000s. Tara, who acted in films like Om Jai Jagadish, Saaya, and Page 3, later on, got a talk show panellist role after being one of the most sought after actresses. Their affair was practically a secret as none of the parties concerned would discuss it openly or even acknowledge it, so the love story was shrouded in mystery. 

How Did It All Start With Tara Sharma and Akshaye Khanna?

It came to light that Akshaye Khanna and Tara Sharma were very much in love during the first years of their careers. Rumor has it that the couple was serious and quite often seen together at movie industry parties. Nevertheless, their connection encountered hurdles as Akshaye was said to have had a hard time with the whole commitment thing and preferred living a quiet individual life away from the public eye. In contrast, Tara was said to have been in a different stage of life, looking for security and clarity regarding the future. Eventually, these dissimilarities created separation between them and led to their break up.



Why Akshaye Khanna And Tara Sharma’s Romance Ended?

The separation didn’t shake the ground underneath the feet of Bollywood actors Tara Sharma and Akshaye Khanna, they both decided to continue their journeys with class and tact. However, the actress got married later to billionaire businessman Roopak Saluja and has given birth to two little ones, whereas the single actor keeps pouring all his energy into the performing arts. The star has been a consistent advocate for personal autonomy and independence over a number of years, hence it is not surprising that many people pin these very traits down as the main reason why the romance with Tara was left half written. Their saga is a clear indication that there are no happy endings for love stories in Bollywood even when love and respect were the building blocks for the relationship.

Also Read: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Day 1 Collection: Kapil Sharma Comedy Opens Slow

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 11:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Akshaye KhannaAkshaye Khanna exAkshaye Khanna ex girlfriendDhurandhar Akshaye khannaTara Sharmawho is Tara Sharma

RELATED News

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In Kolkata With Son AbRam Ahead Of Meeting Football Legend Lionel Messi

Euphoria Season 3 Teaser From HBO Sparks Frenzy As Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Ignite Dramatic New Twists

Amid Controversies, Neelam Giri Welcomes Tanya Mittal With Open Arms, Saying, ‘Let Go Kar Dena Chahiye’

Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing, Here’s How The Fans Reacted

‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss

LATEST NEWS

Meet Tara Sharma, Dhurandhar Famed Akshaye Khanna’s Ex-Girlfriend And Why Their Romance Ended

Grow Your Savings Safely: PPF Calculator 2025 Shows ₹1.5 Lakh Annually Turning Into ₹40–45 Lakh; Here’s How

Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

$4.50 Trump Condom, Epstein Photos: What They Mean For Trump And Bill Gates, Will It Impact Their Public Image? Explained

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Weather Update: Rain To Return In Delhi? UP On Yellow Alert, Check Weather Forecast

Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions

Iran Arrests Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In What Supporters Call A ‘Brutal’ Detention

Meet Tara Sharma, Dhurandhar Famed Akshaye Khanna’s Ex-Girlfriend And Why Their Romance Ended

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Tara Sharma, Dhurandhar Famed Akshaye Khanna’s Ex-Girlfriend And Why Their Romance Ended

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Tara Sharma, Dhurandhar Famed Akshaye Khanna’s Ex-Girlfriend And Why Their Romance Ended
Meet Tara Sharma, Dhurandhar Famed Akshaye Khanna’s Ex-Girlfriend And Why Their Romance Ended
Meet Tara Sharma, Dhurandhar Famed Akshaye Khanna’s Ex-Girlfriend And Why Their Romance Ended
Meet Tara Sharma, Dhurandhar Famed Akshaye Khanna’s Ex-Girlfriend And Why Their Romance Ended

QUICK LINKS