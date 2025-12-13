Meet Tara Sharma, Dhurandhar Famed Akshaye Khanna’s Ex-Girlfriend And Why Their Romance Ended

Bollywood megastar Akshaye Khanna given the credit for his persona and brilliant acting in the recently released movie ‘Dhurandhar’ has always been reserved about his private life. Nonetheless, speculation pointed towards his having a fling with actress and TV host Tara Sharma during the ’90s and early 2000s. Tara, who acted in films like Om Jai Jagadish, Saaya, and Page 3, later on, got a talk show panellist role after being one of the most sought after actresses. Their affair was practically a secret as none of the parties concerned would discuss it openly or even acknowledge it, so the love story was shrouded in mystery.

How Did It All Start With Tara Sharma and Akshaye Khanna?

It came to light that Akshaye Khanna and Tara Sharma were very much in love during the first years of their careers. Rumor has it that the couple was serious and quite often seen together at movie industry parties. Nevertheless, their connection encountered hurdles as Akshaye was said to have had a hard time with the whole commitment thing and preferred living a quiet individual life away from the public eye. In contrast, Tara was said to have been in a different stage of life, looking for security and clarity regarding the future. Eventually, these dissimilarities created separation between them and led to their break up.







Why Akshaye Khanna And Tara Sharma’s Romance Ended?

The separation didn’t shake the ground underneath the feet of Bollywood actors Tara Sharma and Akshaye Khanna, they both decided to continue their journeys with class and tact. However, the actress got married later to billionaire businessman Roopak Saluja and has given birth to two little ones, whereas the single actor keeps pouring all his energy into the performing arts. The star has been a consistent advocate for personal autonomy and independence over a number of years, hence it is not surprising that many people pin these very traits down as the main reason why the romance with Tara was left half written. Their saga is a clear indication that there are no happy endings for love stories in Bollywood even when love and respect were the building blocks for the relationship.

