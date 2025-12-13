LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Day 1 Collection: Kapil Sharma Comedy Opens Slow

Kapil Sharma's ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ saw a gradual progression regarding its box office earnings on the very first day, which fell short of the filmmakers' and producers' expectations. The sequel is probably going to witness its fate depending upon its performance during the weekend, as it certainly has a hard time pulling the massive crowds in cinemas.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Day 1 Collection: Kapil Sharma Comedy Opens Slow (Image Credit: X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 13, 2025 10:36:16 IST

The first movie in the Kapil Sharma comedy performer series, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, did not do very well after its premiere day. The second part could not lure in the masses as the first one did, and theaters reported regular crowd size. All critics and trade analysts came to the same conclusion that the film’s storyline and advertising had created no buzz at all pre release and that was ultimately reflected in the weak opening figures. The film, which combines comedy and romance, has been one of the most anticipated ones, but Day 1 figures suggest that it will have to go through quite a few hurdles in the long run before being dubbed a box office winner.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Day 1 Collection: Is It A Slow Start?

The receipts of the first day contrast the cash registers of other Bollywood films that had been released at the same time and show a slow start. The cinema industry analysts pointed out a number of factors for the poor performance such as, competing releases, and the public not so enthusiastic about the film’s marketing. Kapil Sharma’s comic timing, though very much appreciated in the television space, sometimes does not manage to pull enough audience to the theaters, and this trend seemed to hold true for the sequel as well. The social media reaction was ambivalent, some fans enjoyed the humor whereas others found the plot and pacing too predictable and judged the film accordingly. Though, if the word of mouth is positive, Kapil Sharma’s company and his loyal supporters will likely push the movie through the coming days.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Day 1 Collection

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is already being closely monitored by box office analysts who consider the weekend collections as a major criterion. The film’s gross might rise as more viewers would be drawn in if reviews and audience response are favorable. The first day of the weekend recorded the lowest turnout but the further success of the sequel will depend on its ability to retain the audience for longer than just the hype that was created. Different strategies are being implemented by the producers and distributors to sell the film in the various markets, and they are relying on Kapil Sharma’s comedy and the film’s humorous content to attract a larger audience next week.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 10:36 AM IST
