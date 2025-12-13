WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In Kolkata With Son AbRam Ahead Of Meeting Football Legend Lionel Messi

Kolkata witnessed a Bollywood glamour heavyweight with the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan, who was already a lively person thanks to the football excitement. The film star landed just before his encounter with football legend Lionel Messi, which was an extremely public affair already, and he instantly caught the attention of the airport’s fans and spectators. His youngest son AbRam who accompanied him made the moment even more extraordinary for the spectators. The two of them were soon everywhere on social media videos and pictures showing Shah Rukh Khan casually and yet stylishly dressed coming out and going under strict security, and briefly acknowledging the excitement around him.

Lionel Messi And Shah Rukh Khan In Kolkata

The actor’s timing of visiting is when Kolkata has had the biggest of Messi fever, with sports fans pushing their way into streets, hotels, and city attractions, saying that the Argentine legend is there and even partying with him. The meeting between Shah Rukh Khan and Messi is going to be an interaction of a big time kind, and it is going to show us the union of two global icons from different domains cinema and football coming together. The details of their meeting are still not clear, however, the curiosity of the spectators has only peaked, and now the fans are waiting for either pictures or news to be released from the event. AbRam, who spends time with his father, was seen very close to him adding a warm and personal touch to an otherwise sparkling event with stars.







Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Meeting Lionel Messi In Kolkata?

The actor has maintained a close relationship with Kolkata over the years not only as a frequent visitor but also as the co owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team hence he knows the city very well. His coming to the city once more brought into the open the city’s enduring passion for sports and movies. With Messi’s presence already making Kolkata a football carnival, Shah Rukh Khan’s visit has added to the excitement and the moment has become historic for the fans of both the stars. The city is now impatiently waiting while the two most famous people in the world are getting ready to meet.

