Best Bollywood Boyfriends? Meet Veer Pahariya, Shikhar Pahariya and Their Romantic Journeys With Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood fans love knowing who’s dating who. It’s almost as exciting as the movies themselves. Lately, two names that keep popping up in these dating talks are Veer and Shikhar Pahariya. These two brothers are getting all the attention for their links with two of Bollywood’s most popular young actresses.

The Pahariya Brothers and Their Powerful Family

Veer and Shikhar Pahariya are not new to fame. Their father, Sanjay Pahariya, is a businessman, while their mother, Smruti Sanjay Shinde, works in the entertainment world and runs Sobo Films. Even though their parents are separated, they raised both boys together.

What makes their background more interesting is their political side. The Pahariya brothers are the grandsons of Sushil Kumar Shinde, who was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Their aunt Praniti Shinde is also a part of the Congress party. So the brothers come from a family that’s well known in both politics and business.

Where the Pahariya Brothers Studied and What They Do

The brothers went to some of the best schools in Mumbai, like Bombay Scottish and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shikhar then moved to London to study global financial management. Veer went to Dubai for his higher education.

After studies, Shikhar worked with Wadhawan Global Capital as an investment analyst in London. He is also a great polo player and once represented India at a polo match in the UK in 2013. Now, he’s slowly stepping into his father’s business world.

Veer took a different route. He got into films and worked behind the scenes first. He was an assistant director at Maddock Films for four years. He helped on movies like Bhediya and Stree 2. He has made his acting debut with Sky Force, alongside Akshay Kumar.

The Love Lives of Veer and Shikhar Pahariya

The Pahariya brothers are also known for their connection to Bollywood’s star kids. Veer was said to be dating Sara Ali Khan in the past. They made headlines back then. Sara played Veer’s wife in the movie Sky Force. But reports say Veer is now dating Manushi Chhillar.

Veer Pahariya-Sara Ali Khan and Shikhar Pahariya-Janhvi Kapoor (Image Credit - X)

Shikhar’s love life is not so private. He is often seen with Janhvi Kapoor. The two have been spotted at the airport, at parties, and recently at the Tirupati temple together. Many believe their bond is quite serious now.

The Pahariya Brothers Are More Than Just Star Boyfriends

The Pahariya brothers are not just known for who they date. They come from a family with strong roots in politics and business, and now they’re making their own names. Veer has stepped into Bollywood, and Shikhar is working on the business side.

ALSO READ: From Heartbreak To Fitness: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss After Her Split From Vijay Varma