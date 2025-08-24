LIVE TV
Meghan Trainor Claps Back At Trolls As Fans Fail To Recognize Her After Her Dramatic Transformation: Glam Team Really Did That

Meghan Trainor sparked buzz after posting a TikTok for Nicki Minaj’s challenge, leaving fans shocked by her transformed look. While many speculated about her weight loss and Mounjaro use, Trainor clapped back with another video, proving she’s confident, unbothered, and proud of her health journey.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 24, 2025 04:33:32 IST

Meghan Trainor landed smack in the middle of social media chaos after she posted a TikTok for the Nicki Minaj Challenge on August 21.

Suddenly, everyone was talking—mostly about how different she looked. She was in the gym, rocking athleisure, and honestly, people barely recognized her. Comments about her weight and appearance poured in, some not exactly subtle.

Meghan Trainor leaves fans in shock with drastic transformation

Instead of lying low, Trainor came right back with another TikTok the next day, this time lip-syncing to Megan Thee Stallion’s lyrics about not caring what anyone thinks. The message? She’s not here for the negativity.

Megan even shouted out her glam squad in the caption, making it clear she’s happy with her new look.

Of course, that only fueled more speculation. People zeroed in on her weight loss, throwing out guesses about her possibly using Mounjaro—the diabetes drug that’s suddenly everywhere for weight management. Some folks longed for her old style, while others just wouldn’t let up about her transformation.

When Meghan Trainor revealed her weight-loss secret

Earlier this year, Trainor said she’s been on Mounjaro. After her second pregnancy, she wanted to get healthier for her kids and herself, and yes, the medication helped.

The singer has been totally upfront about it, with no apologies. She says it’s made a real difference, though she admits the endless commentary gets to her sometimes.

On her podcast, Trainor also mentioned that her husband, Daryl Sabara, is using Mounjaro too—but she stressed it’s not some magic fix. 

