Did Amanda Bynes Go Under The Knife Again After Blaming It All On Hollywood? New Video Leaves Fans In Shock

Amanda Bynes debuted fuller lips after getting fresh lip fillers, sharing the look on Instagram. The 39-year-old actress has been open about her changing appearance since her conservatorship ended, previously revealing eye surgery, weight struggles, and steps toward improving self-esteem.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 24, 2025 01:38:38 IST

Amanda Bynes made a latest appearance with noticeably fuller lips, revealing she’d recently gotten lip fillers. She showed off her new look on Instagram Stories, thanking the LA-based provider @body.byem for the injections.

In the short video, Bynes, now 39, sits in a car wearing a white halter top. Her hair’s pulled back, making her lips and her face tattoo especially prominent.

There’s some visible swelling from the procedure, which the business later reposted on their own account, mentioning she was “fresh off the needle.”

Since her conservatorship ended in 2022, Bynes has undergone several changes to her appearance.

Last year, she opened up about gaining more than 20 pounds during a period of depression, sharing with followers that she was working to get healthier and had set a goal weight for herself.

Cosmetic procedures aren’t new for Bynes. In 2023, she spoke publicly for the first time about undergoing blepharoplasty, a surgery to remove skin folds at the corners of her eyes.

The actress said it made a significant difference for her self-esteem and helped her feel more comfortable in her own skin.

