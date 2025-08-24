LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Watch: David Corenswet Filmed His Audition Tape For Superman With His Wife, Internet Says, 'He Smashed It'

Watch: David Corenswet Filmed His Audition Tape For Superman With His Wife, Internet Says, ‘He Smashed It’

David Corenswet’s Superman audition tape is going viral, showing why James Gunn chose him for the DC Universe reboot. Acting alongside his wife, Julia Best Warner as Lois, Corenswet perfectly captures Clark Kent’s charm and Superman’s aura, convincing fans he was born to wear the cape.

David Corenswet's Superman Audition Tape With Wife Goes Viral
David Corenswet's Superman Audition Tape With Wife Goes Viral

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 24, 2025 00:42:48 IST

How did James Gunn land on David Corenswet as his Superman for the new DC Universe? Well, if you’ve seen the audition tape, the answer’s pretty obvious.

Dropped by a casting agency on YouTube, the video shows David alongside his wife, Julia Best Warner, acting out that classic interview scene between Lois and Clark. And honestly? The guy just nails it.

David Corenswet’s audition tape for Superman goes viral

The tape’s been making the rounds online—fans are all over it, claiming Corenswet was practically made to play Superman. The video opens with David, looking every bit the part, standing in front of a plain blue wall and introducing himself with a simple, “Hi, I’m David Corenswet and I’m 6’4”.” Not exactly a grand entrance, but the confidence is there.

It’s a quick three-minute clip, but in that time, you get the whole Clark Kent/Superman vibe. Julia steps in as Lois, and even though the lines aren’t exactly word-for-word from the movie, the chemistry’s real. David’s in a suit and tie, glasses on, and when he takes them off—boom, Superman. Seriously, you can see why Gunn barely had to think twice. 

How did the Internet react? 

Tags: David CorenswetDC Comicsjames gunnSuperman

