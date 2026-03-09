LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 YouTube Premiere: Is This The Final Episode Of The Viral Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan’s Pakistani Drama? Here’s When It Streams In India

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (Photo: Youtube)
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (Photo: Youtube)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 9, 2026 18:40:23 IST

The Pakistani romantic drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan in the lead roles, has been receiving immense love from viewers. Since its premiere, the show’s engaging storyline and powerful performances by the cast have kept audiences hooked. Now, as the drama moves closer to its concluding chapters, fans are closely watching for the release of Episode 33.

According to reports, Episode 33 of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is expected to release soon. In Pakistan, the drama typically airs on ARY Digital, while international audiences, including viewers in India, can watch it through online platforms. Earlier, the broadcast schedule experienced a few changes due to special Ramazan programming, which delayed the release of some episodes.

You Might Be Interested In

One of the biggest questions among fans right now is whether Episode 33 will mark the end of the series. While the makers have not made any official announcement yet, several reports and fan discussions suggest that Episode 33 may actually be the second-last episode. If that is the case, the story could conclude with one final episode after it.

The upcoming episode is expected to play a crucial role in the storyline. Over the past few episodes, Kamyar and Ayra’s relationship has gone through several emotional ups and downs, including misunderstandings, family conflicts, and intense moments. Viewers are now eager to see how their journey unfolds and whether their relationship will finally reach a happy ending or take another unexpected turn.

ALSO READ: New Movies Releasing On OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026): Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 & More

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 6:40 PM IST
