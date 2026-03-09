LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > New Movies Releasing On OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026): Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 & More

New Movies Releasing On OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026): Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 & More

From the much-awaited Aspirants Season 3 to The Taj Story, here are seven unmissable shows and movies arriving across platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and more.

OTT Releases For This Week (March 9- 15)
OTT Releases For This Week (March 9- 15)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 9, 2026 16:35:51 IST

New Movies Releasing On OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026): Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 & More

Latest OTT releases this week: The month of March is full of action-packed entertainers. For the upcoming week, we list out 7 unmissable shows and movies hitting the digital space. From much-awaited Aspirants Season 3 to The Taj Story – check out the OTT release calendar on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more. 

March is packed with action-filled entertainment, and the coming week brings a fresh lineup of exciting titles to the digital space. From the much-awaited Aspirants Season 3 to The Taj Story, here are seven unmissable shows and movies arriving across platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and more.

Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester

Streaming date: March 9
Platform: Netflix

Harry Styles One Night in Manchester (Photo: Imdb)

Harry Styles One Night in Manchester (Photo: Imdb)

This concert special captures Harry Styles’ electrifying live performance in Manchester, including the single Kiss All the Time from his fourth studio album Disco, Occasionally. The special will be available to stream on demand.

The Society Season 2

Streaming date: March 9
Platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

The Society Season 2

The Society Season 2

Munawar Faruqui returns as host for Season 2 of the reality show The Society, premiering on March 9, 2026. Co-hosted by Shreya Kalra, the new season introduces a “Royals, Regulars, and Rags” format, adding a fresh twist to the high-stakes game show.

Zootopia 2

Streaming date: March 13
Platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2

The animated buddy-cop comedy returns with its much-awaited sequel to Zootopia (2016). Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the film features a star-studded voice cast including Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, and Jenny Slate.

The Taj Story

Streaming date: March 13
Platform: Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium)

The Taj Story

The Taj Story

Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, The Taj Story features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, and Sneha Wagh.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Streaming date: March 13
Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

This Telugu comedy-drama is written and directed by Kishore Tirumala and stars Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi.

Aspirants Season 3

Streaming date: March 13
Platform: Prime Video

Aspirants Season 3

Aspirants Season 3

The third season of Aspirants follows IAS officer Abhilash as he navigates new administrative challenges, personal accountability, and an intense rivalry with Sandeep Bhaiya. Directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, the season brings back Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, and other familiar faces, while exploring the consequences of their past career decisions.

The Family McMullen

Streaming date: March 15
Platform: JioHotstar

The Family McMullen

The Family McMullen

Written, produced, and directed by Edward Burns, The Family McMullen is a comedy-drama and a sequel to The Brothers McMullen (1995). The film sees Connie Britton, Edward Burns, and Michael McGlone reprise their roles, alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, Halston Sage, Juliana Canfield, Pico Alexander, and Brian d’Arcy James.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 4:35 PM IST
New Movies Releasing On OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026): Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 & More

New Movies Releasing On OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026): Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 & More
New Movies Releasing On OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026): Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 & More
New Movies Releasing On OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026): Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 & More
New Movies Releasing On OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026): Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 & More

QUICK LINKS