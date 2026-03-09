‘Pressuring Us To Follow Sharia Law…’ Khushi Mukherjee Gets Slapped On The Road In Dubai, Alleges Stalking As She Expresses Her Odeal While Crying In New Video

Actress Khushi Mukherjee, often in the limelight for her bold fashion choices and outspoken statements, was recently slapped by a man on a street in Dubai. Following the incident, she shared a video in tears, recounting the entire ordeal to her followers.

Khushi Mukherjee posted a video on her official Instagram account and wrote, ‘Some people are settling old scores for no reason. This time, it feels like I am alone and the whole world is against me. The police are not helping either. The police station remains empty, but even women officers are hesitant to take action. Well, Dubai is no different. It seems the whole world is pressuring us to follow Sharia law.’

Khushi Mukherjee

In the video, Khushi is crying and saying, ‘It feels like walking on the road is a crime. While going on a bike, he hit me very hard. What will happen even if I go to the police station? There are no cameras installed on the road. I am fed up with life. Wherever I go, people follow me. People who look like criminals.’

The video shows Khushi Mukherjee walking down the street in tears, ignoring the people around her who try to help and ask what happened. While the caption mentions that the incident took place in Dubai, the background in the video appears to be from India.

ALSO READ: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Ritika Chauhan Finally Reacts After Rider Allegedly Attempts Suicide During Instagram LIVE, She Said…