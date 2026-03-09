UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Ritika Chauhan Finally Reacts After Rider Allegedly Attempts Suicide During Instagram LIVE, She Said…

Popular moto-vlogger Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, recently worried fans after reports surfaced that he had suffered injuries. Amid growing speculation online, his wife Ritika Chauhan shared an important update on social media to reassure followers about his condition.

In an Instagram story posted on her account, Ritika stated that Anurag is currently doing fine despite sustaining some injuries. She emphasized that he is strong and is expected to recover soon.

The message read that this is a critical time for the family, and they are requesting everyone to avoid spreading rumors or misinformation about the situation. Instead, she asked fans and well-wishers to support them with prayers, positive thoughts, and encouragement.

The statement also thanked supporters who have been standing by the family during this difficult moment.