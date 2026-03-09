LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Ritika Chauhan Finally Reacts After Rider Allegedly Attempts Suicide During Instagram LIVE, She Said…

In an Instagram story posted on her account, UK07 rider Anurag Dobhal's wife Ritika stated that Anurag is currently doing fine despite sustaining some injuries. She emphasized that he is strong and is expected to recover soon.

Anurag And Ritika (Photo: IG)
Anurag And Ritika (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 9, 2026 12:50:49 IST

Popular moto-vlogger Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, recently worried fans after reports surfaced that he had suffered injuries. Amid growing speculation online, his wife Ritika Chauhan shared an important update on social media to reassure followers about his condition.

In an Instagram story posted on her account, Ritika stated that Anurag is currently doing fine despite sustaining some injuries. She emphasized that he is strong and is expected to recover soon.

The message read that this is a critical time for the family, and they are requesting everyone to avoid spreading rumors or misinformation about the situation. Instead, she asked fans and well-wishers to support them with prayers, positive thoughts, and encouragement.

The statement also thanked supporters who have been standing by the family during this difficult moment.

Anurag Dobhal, who gained popularity through his motorcycle vlogs and later rose to wider fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 17, has built a massive fan base across India. His followers, popularly known as the UK07 Army, have been actively sharing messages of support on social media and wishing him a speedy recovery.

While the exact circumstances surrounding his injuries have not yet been officially confirmed, the family’s statement suggests that his condition is stable and gradually improving.

For now, fans and well-wishers continue to send prayers and positive wishes, hoping to see the beloved content creator return to good health soon.

Dobhal, who goes by the online handle UK07 Rider and has amassed a large following on YouTube and Instagram through his motorcycle vlogging content, had reportedly been speaking openly about a mental health crisis in the days leading up to the incident. He is currently receiving treatment in the ICU at Subharti Hospital.

During an Instagram Live session, Dobhal appeared visibly distressed. While driving his Toyota Fortuner on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer reportedly reaching 140–150 kmph, he told viewers that he felt completely alone and had no one left to call, saying, “Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu, let’s go for a final ride.”

Moments later, he added, “And it’s a goodbye,” before accelerating the vehicle and crashing it. The shocking incident was witnessed live by nearly 80,000 viewers. According to officials, the car—travelling from Dehradun to Delhi—hit a divider and fell back onto the Dehradun-bound lane of the expressway.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 12:44 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

QUICK LINKS