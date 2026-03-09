Daisy Shah, an actress, became the focus of a social media argument when a user tried to show her as a contradictory person. The confrontation began when footage surfaced of the Jai Ho star assisting in the preparation of Iftaari on the streets of Mumbai.

An internet user quickly juxtaposed this act of community service with Shah’s previous public outcry against election-related firecrackers, suggesting an inconsistency in her values.

The actress, who is 41, responded to the situation because she wanted to show that explosives present dangers which differ from the practice of cooking food for fast-breaking meals.

Firecracker Safety

Daisy Shah maintains her opposition to pyrotechnics because she follows safety regulations which demonstrate their inherent danger. The actress filmed an alarming event which happened in Bandra East last year when political campaigners used powerful fireworks and rockets to celebrate their campaign on public streets.

The apartment building next to her residence caught fire because of the dangerous activities that took place in her vicinity.

Shah used her investigation of the fire incident and her examination of the 200 people presence at the event to show that uncontrolled holiday festivities create actual “Firecracker Safety” risks for city areas. She opposes the security risk because it creates a danger of property destruction which affects her residents right to safety.

Religious Harmony

The Iftaari event which Shah attended for “Religious Harmony” purposes became her target when she responded to Internet harassment.

Her Ramadan cooking offer to others who observe the holiday serves as social glue which she considers distinct from her objection to hazardous street activities. She used the phrase “speedy recovery” to wish her critic well because the Internet user mistakenly connected public safety efforts with religious discrimination.

Shah began her career as a dancer with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and progressed to become an actor in popular Hindi and Kannada films who promotes inclusive practices instead of participating in the divisive online arguments which people make in social media platforms.

