MK Stalin, Rajinikanth felicitate maestro Ilaiyaraaja on completing 50 years in music industry, Kamal Haasan joins in

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government honoured music maestro Ilaiyaraaja on completing 50 glorious years in the music industry.

Ilaiyaraaja was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with superstar Rajinikanth at the 50th Golden Jubilee Celebration on Saturday, September 13.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also took part in the event, with visuals showing him sharing a heartwarming moment with the music legend.

CM Stalin took to his X handle and shared pictures from the felicitation ceremony, featuring pictures showing him with Ilaiyaraaja, Rajinikanth, and Haasan. “May this moment freeze just like this forever! Long live ‘Music’ King @ilaiyaraaja,” Stalin wrote in the caption.

He also shared a video, capturing the memorable moments from the events. In a few visuals, Ilaiyaraaja could be seen sharing a candid conversation with Kamal Haasan, before taking to the stage to receive the honour.

Actor Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also extended their warm words on the stage, paying homage to the music composer.

“Even though yesterday’s evening melted away with Raja’s ragas, calling it a golden hour, it remains frozen within the heart! Music sage, the pride of Tamil Nadu! Celebrating him is our duty!” CM Stalin wrote.

In the meantime, Ilaiyaraaja shared a heartfelt message on his social media handle, expressing gratitude toward the state government’s recognition.

“At the felicitation ceremony by the Tamil Nadu yesterday, I was unable to do much due to joy. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government, the Honourable Chief Minister Mr. M. K. Stalin, the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and the esteemed Ministers for conducting this event splendidly. I also extend my sincere thanks to Superstar Mr. Rajinikanth, World Hero Mr. Kamal Haasan, and the public who participated and made this event special,” he wrote in an X post.

Earlier this year, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister met Ilaiyaraaja and announced the celebration of his contribution to the industry.

“We have decided to celebrate his half-century-long journey in film music on behalf of the government! This event will shine with the participation of fans living in Raja’s musical kingdom!” he wrote in the tweet.

Recognised as one of the most prolific composers in India, Ilaiyaraaja is known for working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films. He also received the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in 2010 and 2018, respectively. (ANI)

