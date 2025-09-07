LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mohammed Rafi's Son Sparks Storm, Alleges Lata Mangeshkar And Asha Bhosle Were Jealous Of Late Iconic Singer

Mohammed Rafi’s Son Sparks Storm, Alleges Lata Mangeshkar And Asha Bhosle Were Jealous Of Late Iconic Singer

Shahid Rafi, son of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, has accused Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle of being jealous of his father’s success. Claiming rivalry, animosity, and attempts to sabotage Rafi’s career, his remarks have shocked the music industry and reignited debate over Bollywood’s golden era

Shahid Rafi sparks storm with allegations against Lata and Asha (Pc: X)
Shahid Rafi sparks storm with allegations against Lata and Asha (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 7, 2025 11:43:51 IST

Shockingly, the son of the great playback singer Mohammed Rafi, Shahid Rafi has made some very serious allegations against two of the best-known singers of India, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. According to Shahid, the two sisters were envious of his father, his success, and popularity and used to constantly seek to destroy his career. This announcement has rocked the entire music industry and the fans who have been worshiping these artists all along because of their contribution to the Indian film industry.

The indictments of Shahid question the story of mutualism and cooperation that has long characterized the golden age of the Bollywood music industry. He insinuates that professional jealousy was driving an ugly competition behind the scenes.

Lata Mangeshkar Rivalry And Professional Jealousy 

Shahid Rafi focuses his arguments on the so-called professional rivalry of his father with the Mangeshkar sisters. He cited a particular event that occurred in the 1960s when his father publicly quarreled with Lata Mangeshkar over a royalty issue. Shahid claims this was not an ordinary disagreement but rather a way of marginalizing his father. He also said that his father was a threat to others in the industry because of his consistent popularity and the fact that he could sing various genres and languages.

It is a daring statement to claim that two of the most admirable female singers in the industry were jealous of a male counter. Shahid says that competition was so stiff that it gave rise to personal hatred. He claims the sisters had gone to extremes to have their way, something, were it to be accurate, would have reshaped a large part of Bollywood history.

Untold Stories of Opposition

Shahid claims that his father was extremely generous and cooperative but faced resistance and disaffection. Such accusations reveal the more sordid side of the music industry one full of ego conflicts and power-games. Such assertions have been proven in no other respect, yet they have still sparked a debate among music historians and fans that worry over the nature of the relationships between these legendary artists.

This vocal Shahid has compelled a reconsideration of the idealized image of the golden age of music, and implied that behind the scenes, there were numerous unknown histories of competition and injury.

Also Read: Arijit Singh’s Concert In London Abruptly Cut Short Due To THIS Weird Reason, Singer Surprises Fans With His Saiyaara Rendition

Tags: Asha BhosleLata MangeshkarMohammed RafiShahid Rafi

