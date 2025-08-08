September 2025 Netflix Exit List: Top Movies Leaving Soon

1. Dunkirk (2017)

It is directed by Christopher Nolan, known for minimal intense and dialogue, keeping realistic battle scenes. It is praised for its sound design, cinematography and gripping storytelling.

2. Dawn of the Dead (2004)

It is a thrilling zombie horror directed by Zack Snyder. It combines intense suspense with fast-paced action. It is known as one of the best modern zombie remakes.

3. The Breakfast Club (1985)

It is a classic coming of age film about five high school students in detention. It explores themes of stereotypes and identity. It is iconic for its character development and memorable dialogues.

4. The Lego Movie (2014)

It is a fun, animated film full of creative storytelling and humor. It appeals to both children and adults with its jokes. It is celebrated for its positive messages and unique animation.

5. Psycho (1960)



It is a groundbreaking psychological thriller which features the suspenseful and iconic shower scene. It set the standard for horror and thriller genres in cinema.

6. Lucy (2014)

It stars Scarlett Johansson as a woman gaining superhuman mental abilities. It blends action with philosophical themes. It is known for its visually striking sequences and fast pace.

7. 50 First Dates (2004)

It is a romantic comedy with stars Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. It centers on a man trying to win over a woman with short-term memory loss. It is known for its blend of heartful moments and humor.

8. Matilda (1996)

It is a family film based on Roald Dahl’s novel about a gifted young girl. It highlights the themes of courage and intelligence. It is loved for its memorable characters and heartwarming story.

9. Field of Dreams (1989)

It is a sports drama about family, redemption and faith. It is famous for the line, “If you build it, he will come”. It combines emotional storytelling with magical realism.

10. Burn after reading (2008)

It is a dark comedy by the Coen Brothers which follows a group of eccentric characters caught in chaos. It is known for its strong ensemble cast and sharp satire.