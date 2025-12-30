Naagin 7 Review: Fans Give Thumbs Up To Priyanka Chahar, Tejasswi-Karan Cameos, Grand VFX Adds Intrigue To Supernatural Drama

Naagin 7 review: The series retains its oscillating and unclear nature, mixing hotels, fantasy, and melodrama, and it does not even consider The naagin saga already had six seasons to reflect on its own shortcomings and to change during the course of Naagin 7, and so it returned louder than ever with crazy CGI, AI snakes, and a storyline that prioritized visual appeal above logic.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Ananta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary makes her first-ever screen appearance, portraying the 24-year-old innocent serpent queen, Ananta. The negative character traits portrayed by the visual grammar of the show make her seem unattractive, while her elder sister shows qualities of glamour, confidence, and desirability. The narrative has damaged its story, and thus Ananta only becomes a character of her own when her so-called “ugliness” is wiped off.