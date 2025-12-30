LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ikkis First Review: Dharmendra's Last Film Turns Deeply Emotional As Agastya Nanda Truly Shines, Leaving Fans Curious

Ikkis First Review: Dharmendra’s Last Film Turns Deeply Emotional As Agastya Nanda Truly Shines, Leaving Fans Curious

Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis blends legacy and youth as Dharmendra delivers a deeply emotional final performance, while Agastya Nanda shines in a powerful breakout role. Critics praise the film for focusing on human sacrifice, dignity, and the emotional cost of valor.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 30, 2025 08:41:16 IST

Ikkis First Review: Dharmendra’s Last Film Turns Deeply Emotional As Agastya Nanda Truly Shines, Leaving Fans Curious

In director Sriram Raghavan’s new film Ikkis, a remarkable blending of cinematic history and new faces will be seen on the silver screen. The first reviews are coming out, and the atmosphere is already filled with a mixture of reverence and excitement.

The film is a milestone on two occasions: it is the legendary Dharmendra’s last role and a tough test for Agastya Nanda. Critics have started to describe it as a “deeply emotional” masterpiece, which goes beyond the usual war-drama themes and instead highlights the human cost of valor and the quiet dignity of a life devoted to the country.

Dharmendra’s Final Bow

At the center of Ikkis’ emotional plot is veteran actor Dharmendra, who is the main character. The actor has been given a lot of accolades for this performance, which is seen as a defining one in his career and a performance in the sunset of his career. He has truly impressed and captivated the audience with his portrayal, which was more of a silent and gentle farewell than an acting performance.

The story uses his aura to emplace the very high military background into a nostalgic, weighty, and even poetic realm. Critics say his performance has “untamed, emotional, and even tearful honesty” interwoven in it, which makes it a powerful honor to the artists’ great legacy over the years in Indian cinema.



Agastya Nanda’s Breakthrough Performance

The departure of one superstar makes the entrance of another star without a shadow of a doubt. Agastya Nanda, who is very young among the famous assertors of the Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal, has amazed the doubters by literally glowing in the hard and also very emotional role by which he has to demonstrate a very high level of physical intensity and emotional range.



Instead of depending on his family background, Nanda produces a very subtle but at the same time strong character of a teenager with the identified being of a soldier. His interaction with Dharmendra serves as a link connecting the two sides of the Bollywood industry, thus making Ikkis not only a history retelling but also an artistic transition of the past captured in a very striking and lively document.

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 8:41 AM IST
Ikkis First Review: Dharmendra’s Last Film Turns Deeply Emotional As Agastya Nanda Truly Shines, Leaving Fans Curious

QUICK LINKS