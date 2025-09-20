LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nagarjuna announces re-release date of his 1989 film 'Siva' on father's 101st birth anniversary

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 16:08:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Superstar Nagarjuna, on Saturday, announced the re-release of his 1989 Telugu film ‘Siva’ to mark the 101st birth anniversary of his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR).

The film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, will return to the big screen on November 14 in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound.

Calling it a tribute to his father, Nagarjuna said that ANR always believed “cinema had the power to live beyond generations.”

As per a press note, Nagarjuna said, “My father always believed cinema had the power to live beyond generations, and Siva was one such film. Bringing it back to the big screen on November 14 in 4K Dolby Atmos is a tribute to his dream of keeping stories alive for the next generation.”

Earlier in the day, the actor also took to his X account to make the announcement. “On my dear father ANR’s birthday, I am pleased to announce the film that shook Indian cinema is coming back to shake the theatres again. PATH-BREAKING FILM Siva Grand Re-Release in theatres on November 14th, 2025. Experience the cult classic Siva in 4K with Dolby Atmos Sound on the big screens,” he wrote.

Varma, who made his directorial debut with Siva, said the film’s return to big screens in an updated, polished format will enhance its unmatchable technical appeal over the decades.

“I can’t wait for people to watch the film and have an absolutely immersive experience,” the filmmaker added as per a release.

Backed by Annapurna Studios, the 1989 blockbuster portrayed the struggles of students against anti-social forces. Alongside Nagarjuna, the film also featured Amala and Raghuvaran, with music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

The film was later remade in Hindi as ‘Shiva’ in 1990. Apart from this, Siva was also screened at the Indian Panorama mainstream section of the 13th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and bagged three Nandi Awards, including Best Director for Ram Gopal Varma. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 101st-birth-anniversary4kanrcult classichindi-remakenagarjunaRam Gopal Varmare-releaseShivatelugu film

