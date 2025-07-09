LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nayanthara Slapped With ₹5 Crore Notice For Using Chandramukhi Clips In Documentary

The Madras High Court issued legal notice to Nayanthara on July 8, 2025, following a copyright infringement plea by AP International, owners of Chandramukhi film. The plea alleges unauthorized use of film clips in Nayanthara’s documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.

Nayanthara faces Rs 5 crore legal notice

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 21:54:56 IST

Nayanthara’s documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale is under legal radar because of using clips from Chandramukhi (2005) without permission. After Dhanush, the actress and the makers of the documentary are sued by the makers of the film with a Rs 5 crore notice.

Madras High Court Issues Notice to Netflix and Tarc Studios

The Madras High Court had sent notices to Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP and Tarc Studio LLP on 8th July 2025 after receiving a request for copyright infringement by AP International, the copyright owners of the 2005 Tamil movie Chandramukhi.

The plea states that Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, had made unauthorised copies of Chandramukhi. AP International states that the producers of the documentary did not have any regard for copyright laws in using footage from YouTube and demanded ₹5 crore as damages in addition to taking down the infringing material. The court, presided over by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, has directed the producers to reply within two weeks.

AP International Seeks Permanent Injunction

AP International, which owns the audio and video rights of Chandramukhi, alleges that the documentary team violated copyright rules. The company says that producers approached them solely to talk about rights after receiving legal notices.

AP International is now seeking a permanent injunction against further use of Chandramukhi clips and has asked the court to direct the elimination of all such clips from the documentary. Netflix and Tarc Studios have also been asked by the court to provide revenue generated from the release of the documentary.

Ongoing Legal Troubles for Nayanthara’s Documentary

This is not the first time Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale faced a legal challenge. Earlier this year, actor-producer Dhanush filed a ₹10 crore lawsuit against Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan, and their company Rowdy Pictures for using a three-second clip from his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without permission. 

The current legal dispute with AP International adds to the documentary’s growing controversies. Further there is no official comment released by Nayanthara yet.

 Also Read: Ram Kapoor Wants To See Eight-Hour Shifts In Bollywood Amid Deepika Padukone Row: If It’s Happening, It’s Amazing

