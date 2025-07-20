LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > New Report Claims Shah Rukh Khan Was Not Injured On The Set Of KING- Here's Why He Flew To The US

New Report Claims Shah Rukh Khan Was Not Injured On The Set Of KING- Here’s Why He Flew To The US

Rumours about Shah Rukh Khan’s “serious accident” on King’s set are false. It was later confirmed SRK is fine and his US trip was for routine health check-ups. King, co-starring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Rani Mukerji, is on track for its 2026 release.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 18:42:01 IST

Every other week, there’s some new rumour swirling about Shah Rukh Khan’s health, and this time, folks are convinced he got hurt shooting King. Suddenly, there’s talk everywhere about some “serious accident” on set and SRK jetting off to the US for emergency treatment. 

Shah Rukh Khan not injured, claims new report

So here’s what’s actually going on: A leading news channel checked in with someone close to the production, and apparently, it’s all nonsense. No, Shah Rukh Khan isn’t injured. No, filming hasn’t ground to a halt.

The source said, sure, he’s had his share of bumps and bruises over the years—comes with the job—but nothing major has happened recently. All those dramatic reports? Made up. Not happening.

Why did SRK fly to the US?

And about that trip to the US? That’s just Shah Rukh doing what he always does—he goes abroad for regular check-ups and post-surgery follow-ups. The guy’s pushing sixty; of course, he takes his health seriously.

He went to America in mid-July for routine stuff and should be back by month’s end. No drama there, just regular maintenance.

Honestly, this isn’t the first time someone’s tried to spin a story out of nothing. Remember when people freaked out about him supposedly injuring his nose while filming? Turns out it was just a minor, planned surgery, not some wild on-set accident. 

About SRK’s KING

King is a pretty big deal for Shah Rukh. It’s not just another action flick; it’s the first time he’s acting alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.

She made her debut in The Archies last year, and now she’s stepping up to the big leagues with her dad. The cast list is stacked too—Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, you name it. They’re aiming for a 2026 release, so expect the hype to keep building.

Tags: celebrity newslatest bollywood newsshah rukh khanSRK

