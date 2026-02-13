Nicolas Cage Swings Into Live-Action As Spider-Man Variant And Detective In Prime Video’s Black-And-White ‘Spider-Noir’ Trailer | WATCH

Spider Noir: Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer for “Spider-Noir,” the upcoming live-action series starring Nicolas Cage as the dark, trench coat-clad Spider-Man variant. The show is set to premiere on May 27.

Cage previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but this series is a fresh adaptation inspired by the original Spider-Man Noir comic books. It is not connected to the animated film universe.

A Superhero Detective In 1930s New York

Set against the backdrop of 1930s New York, Spider-Noir follows Ben Reilly, a struggling private investigator forced to confront his past as the city’s only masked vigilante. The trailer offers glimpses of Cage swinging between buildings, leaping across moving vehicles, brawling with criminals in dimly lit bars, and navigating the moral grey zones typical of classic noir storytelling.

In a stylistic nod to the genre, the series will be released in both black-and-white and color formats, embracing the moody, shadow-heavy aesthetic of old-school detective dramas.

Ensemble Cast And Creative Team

Alongside Cage, the series features a strong ensemble cast including Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Jack Huston. Several guest appearances are also lined up.

The project is produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video. Harry Bradbeer, known for Fleabag and Killing Eve, directs and executive produces the opening episodes. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

The series has also been developed with involvement from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse filmmakers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.

