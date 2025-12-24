LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nidhhi Agerwal Breaks Silence In BOLD Statement After Actor Sivaji Says Her Dress 'Provoked' Mob, Says 'Blaming the Victim Is…'

Nidhhi Agerwal Breaks Silence In BOLD Statement After Actor Sivaji Says Her Dress ‘Provoked’ Mob, Says ‘Blaming the Victim Is…’

Nidhhi Agerwal breaks her silence after actor Sivaji claims her outfit ‘provoked’ the Lulu Mall mob. Sharing a bold post, she says, “Blaming the victim is manipulation,” while sparking debate on women’s safety and victim-blaming in public spaces.

Nidhhi Agerwal breaks silence after Sivaji claims her dress ‘provoked’ mob. (Photo: X)
Nidhhi Agerwal breaks silence after Sivaji claims her dress ‘provoked’ mob. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 24, 2025 20:19:55 IST

Nidhhi Agerwal Breaks Silence In BOLD Statement After Actor Sivaji Says Her Dress ‘Provoked’ Mob, Says ‘Blaming the Victim Is…’

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has finally broken her silence after Telugu actor Sivaji’s controversial statements insinuating that she ‘provoked’ a mob during her Lulu Mall appearance in Hyderabad, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu was “luckily” in a saree.

Nidhhi Agerwal Mobs Incident: Actress Speaks Out

On December 17, Nidhhi Agerwal visited Lulu Mall Hyderabad with the team of her upcoming film The Raja Saab for a song launch. Videos from the event showed her being mobbed by fans, struggling with her security, and visibly shaken while trying to enter her car.

Following Sivaji’s press conference on the issue, Nidhhi reacted on social media for the first time. Sharing a picture from the event, she wrote, “Blaming the victim is called manipulation.” She did not mention Sivaji directly but her post clearly addressed the controversy surrounding his statements.

Sivaji Doubles Down on Controversial Remarks

At a press meet in Hyderabad, Sivaji defended his stance on actresses dressing modestly at public events. When questioned about focusing on women’s clothing instead of men’s behavior, he said, “Who will listen? He says he will still talk to her or click pictures.”

He further commented on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s incident, saying, “Samantha had the advantage; she was luckily in a saree… I am not blaming Samantha or Nidhhi for it. All I am saying is, they need to be careful.”

Sivaji added that modest clothing helps avoid provoking men, citing other actresses like Sai Pallavi, Anushka, and Sridevi as examples.

Actress Calls Out Victim-Blaming

Nidhhi Agerwal’s statement directly challenged the narrative promoted by Sivaji. Her Instagram post emphasized that putting the responsibility on women for harassment is manipulation, drawing attention to the larger conversation around victim-blaming and women’s safety in public spaces.

Sivaji’s Partial Apology Sparks Further Debate

Earlier, Sivaji had issued an apology for using unparliamentary language, claiming he did not intend to hurt anyone. “I regret it from the bottom of my soul… But I stand by the statement I had given; there’s no backing down,” he said.

Despite the apology, his continued comments about Nidhhi’s clothing and the need for modesty have drawn criticism from celebrities and social media users.

Social Media Reaction and Public Backlash

Sivaji’s remarks have triggered a strong backlash online, with fans and celebrities highlighting that harassment occurs irrespective of attire. Many have praised Nidhhi for speaking up against victim-blaming and promoting the discourse on women’s safety.

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 8:19 PM IST
Actor Sivaji Lulu Mall mobbing Nidhhi Agerwal Sivaji controversial statement

Nidhhi Agerwal Breaks Silence In BOLD Statement After Actor Sivaji Says Her Dress ‘Provoked’ Mob, Says ‘Blaming the Victim Is…’

QUICK LINKS