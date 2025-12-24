LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Sunita-Govinda's Marriage In Trouble? Star's Affair Confirmation Reignites Divorce Buzz: 'She Doesn't Love Him, She Only Wants His Money':

Is Sunita-Govinda’s Marriage In Trouble? Star’s Affair Confirmation Reignites Divorce Buzz: ‘She Doesn’t Love Him, She Only Wants His Money’:

Sunita Ahuja dismissed divorce rumours but admitted 2025 has been a difficult year amid allegations of Govinda’s affair. In a candid interview, she urged Govinda to end the drama, focus on family, and cut ties with people she claims are with him only for money.

Sunita Ahuja with Govinda in happier times (PHOTO: X)
Sunita Ahuja with Govinda in happier times (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 24, 2025 19:47:09 IST

Is Sunita-Govinda’s Marriage In Trouble? Star’s Affair Confirmation Reignites Divorce Buzz: ‘She Doesn’t Love Him, She Only Wants His Money’:

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have found themselves in the spotlight again, with rumours swirling about trouble in their marriage. People keep saying they’re heading for divorce, but Sunita shot those claims down. Still, her latest interview has everyone talking.

Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence On Govinda Affair Rumours

She sat down with ETimes and got pretty candid about how rough 2025 has felt. There’s been a lot of talk about Govinda and an alleged affair, and Sunita didn’t hold back: “I’m treating 2025 as a really bad year for me. I keep hearing about Govinda’s controversy, that he’s having an affair with a woman. I know she’s not an actress, actresses don’t do things like this. She doesn’t love him; she just wants his money.”

Sunita also opened up about what she wants going forward. “I want a different life in 2026. I want Govinda to put an end to all this drama, and I want us to be a happy family again. I hope it happens soon. I wish Govinda would realize the three most important women in his life are his mother, his wife, and his daughter. No one has the right to bring a fourth woman into their life. That goes for every man out there, including Govinda. I want Chi Chi to drop all his hangers-on and focus on his work because even they’re only around for the money.”

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Marriage In Spotlight

Earlier, during the 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Sunita faced the media and shut down the divorce rumors with a bang. She said, “Didn’t the media get a slap in the face today, seeing us together like this? So close, if something was wrong, would we be this close? There would be distance. No one can separate us. My Govinda is only mine, no one else’s.”

Govinda and Sunita got married back in 1987, kept it under wraps until their daughter Tina was born in 1989, and have stayed together ever since.

They’ve been one of Bollywood’s favourite couples for years, but lately, the rumours just won’t let up. Their love story keeps making headlines, and people can’t seem to stop talking about what’s next for them.  

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 7:47 PM IST
Is Sunita-Govinda’s Marriage In Trouble? Star’s Affair Confirmation Reignites Divorce Buzz: ‘She Doesn’t Love Him, She Only Wants His Money’:

