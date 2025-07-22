LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nita Ambani Looks Ethereal In Madurai Cotton Gharchola Saree During An Event, Here's How Much It Costs!

Nita Ambani Looks Ethereal In Madurai Cotton Gharchola Saree During An Event, Here’s How Much It Costs!

Nita Ambani dazzled at the Swadesh store launch in Mumbai, donning a stunning Madurai cotton Gharchola saree. Was her timeless look, blending heritage and craftsmanship, a subtle nod to a deeper legacy? Swadesh celebrates India’s artisanal soul, will it redefine cultural preservation?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 19:03:26 IST

Manav Manglani recently shared Nita Ambani’s timeless look ahead of the inauguration of the Swadesh flagship store at Eros, Mumbai, with a sacred pooja, as per Indian tradition and according to Indian handiwork. She glowed in an exquisite Madurai cotton Gharchola saree, designed by artist Shri Rajshrundar of Rajkot and 10 months of toil. The cost of the custom-made saree is still exclusive. Her look was styled by Manish Malhotra and preserved India’s rich heritage, blending heritage and handwork.

A Saree of Eternally Timeless Beauty: Handicraft Masterpiece

The flush-pink Gharchola saree, meticulously hand-woven in the best Madurai cotton, was weighed down with complicated zari borders and gold embroidery, which was filled with Gujarat’s textile heritage. 



The saree, painstakingly hand-woven almost for a year by master weavers Shri Rajshrundar, was a reflection of Indian craftsmen’s precision workmanship. Supported by a phirozi silk kanchali blouse woven with antique gold threadwork, the outfit, created by Manish Malhotra, was reminiscent of old royalty and eternalism.

Nita Ambani’s Heirloom Jewellery: A Legacy of Love

Manav Manglani shared a nostalgic picture of Nita Ambani, with her  treasured heirloom gold bajubandh that she wore at her own wedding and inherited from her maternal great-grandmother added flair to her ensemble. This armlet, which represents the strength and knowledge of generations, will now be passed down to her daughter Isha and granddaughter Aadiyashakti.

A Swadesh necklace that combined spirituality and fine craftsmanship was a perfect match for this. Its white gold panels were hand-painted with scenes from Lord Srinath’s life.

Celebrating Indian Heritage Through Swadesh

Nita Ambani’s dedication to conserving India’s artisanal heritage is demonstrated by the opening of the Swadesh flagship store. The store, which pays homage to traditional craftsmanship, offers more than 600 craft forms and uses cutting-edge features like “Scan and Know” to connect customers with artisans’ stories.

Nita’s traditional appearance is a token of the value of Indian culture and the dire need for its preservation, Swadesh is not just going to be a textile flagship but a tribute to Indian artisan’s and the traditional culture.

Tags: ambaniNita AmbaniSwadesh

