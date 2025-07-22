Absolutely No Truth To It: Aamir Khan Quashes Rumours On A Movie Based On Meghalaya Murder Case

Aamir Khan, often called Bollywood’s “Mr. Perfectionist,” has been caught in the middle of fresh rumours about his next project—supposedly a murder mystery inspired by the infamous Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case. Lately, folks have been whispering that he’s been tracking every twist in the ongoing investigation around Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, who stands as the main suspect.

But when Bollywood Hungama asked Aamir about these rumours, he shot them down immediately. “There is absolutely no truth to it,” he said, sounding genuinely confused about how these stories even get started. “I honestly don’t know where these stories start,” he added.

Still, a source further spilled the beans that Aamir has been paying close attention to developments in the case and has even discussed it within his inner circle. The same source hinted that his production company might eventually get involved, but nothing’s official.

What is the Meghalaya Murder case?

The Meghalaya Murder case blew up nationwide. Back in May, Raja Raghuwanshi from Indore married Sonam, and ten days into their honeymoon in Shillong, Raja disappeared during a trek near Nongriat.

His scooter turned up abandoned the next day, and by June, his body was found in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls. Cops suspected foul play right away. Sonam vanished too, and not long after, she surrendered in Uttar Pradesh.

The Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case is as grim as it sounds. Sonam (24) and Raja (28) tied the knot in Indore on May 11. They showed up in Meghalaya on May 20, and just three days later—after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat—they vanished near Sohra in the East Khasi Hills. Ten days after that, Raja’s body was found at the bottom of a gorge near Weisawdong Falls.

Meghalaya Police kicked off a manhunt for Sonam. On June 9, she surrendered to police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur—over a thousand kilometers from where Raja’s body turned up. She was arrested alongside her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and three others, all accused of plotting and carrying out Raja’s murder.

What is Aamir Khan up to?

As for Aamir Khan’s career, his most recent role was in Sitaare Zameen Par—a spiritual successor to his much-loved 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. This time around, he played Gulshan Arora, a basketball coach unexpectedly tasked with training a team of players with intellectual disabilities.

The Bollywood star is also expected to start working on his dream project Mahabhart soon.

