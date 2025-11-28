Not Mary D Costa Or Nandika Dwivedi: Choreographer Gulnaaz Khan Clarifies, ‘We Are Not Involved’ Amid Smriti Mandana And Palash Muchhal Wedding Row

The unexpected delay of the wedding of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and musician Palaash Muchhal, which had been eagerly awaited, has caused a social media uproar, which was mainly driven by unverified reports of cheating. Choreographers Gulnaaz Khan and Nandika Dwivedi, whose joint work for the couple’s Sangeet was being heavily speculated about online, found themselves at the very heart of the gossip storm.

In a move that reflects the severity of the situation, Gulnaaz Khan has spoken out and emphatically disclaimed any connection to the private lives of the famous couple, demanding the immediate cessation of the baseless accusations.

Thus, her declaration, which was made through her social media, seeks to put to rest the online madness that has incorrectly implicated her along with her artist partner, Nandika Dwivedi.

Viral Gossip Implicating Dance Professionals

The heart of the debate online, which received considerable support on sites like Reddit, was based on certain anonymous postings that hinted the real cause of the wedding cancellation was not the stated family health issue, but rather a confrontation between Palaash Muchhal and one of the wedding choreographers.

The rumors soon pinpointed both Gulnaaz Khan and Nandika Dwivedi, who were part of the dancing crew hired for the Sangeet preparations. The massive number of unofficial claims caused both names to be trending, which made the situation more toxic and thus a public statement was required.

Gulnaaz categorically stated that simply being professionally acquainted even posing for a picture with the couple does not mean being informed about or involved in their private and personal matters.

Gulnaaz’s Call for Respectful Discourse

Gulnaaz Khan’s frank statement was directed at protecting not only her reputation but also that of her colleague. She cited the presence of “speculation and false claims” surrounding herself and Nandika, and categorically stated, “We are not the people involved in this issue.”

Thus, the statement acts as a strong denial to the overwhelming, baseless accusations that had become an accepted fact. Gulnaaz’s intervention has given the only official clarification from an external party mentioned in the growing public story, while Mandhana and Muchhal have kept quiet on the non-health-related claims.

Her final plea for respect and the avoidance of “jumping to conclusions” points to the human suffering caused by unrestrained social media speculation. Nandika Dwivedi has not made any individual declaration and is said to have made her social media accounts private during the whole affair.

