Home > Entertainment > Did Smriti Mandhana Catch Palash Muchhal In A Compromising Position With The Girl He Cheated With? Choreographer Escaped The Venue, Viral REDDIT Post Makes Shocking Claims

Rumours around Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s postponed wedding intensified after a viral Reddit claim accused Palash of cheating with a choreographer. With no official confirmation, the story remains speculative but online discussions continue to fuel controversy.

Nandika Dwivedi and Palash Muchhal (PHOTO: REDDIT)
Nandika Dwivedi and Palash Muchhal (PHOTO: REDDIT)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 27, 2025 21:48:20 IST

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana planned to tie the knot on November 23, 2025. At first, everyone thought they pushed the wedding back because Smriti’s dad got really sick.

Then things took a turn online. Reddit lit up with fresh gossip after someone claimed Palash was caught in a questionable spot with a choreographer the night before the wedding. Suddenly, everyone started whispering about cheating.

But let’s be real: nobody has confirmed any of this. There aren’t any official statements, and there’s zero solid proof linking Palash or anyone else to any bad behaviour. It’s just a lot of anonymous chatter and wild speculation.

What did the viral post reveal?

An unverified post got viral on social media wheren an individual spilled the secrets as to what exactly happened. 

The post read, “My ex, situationship works in popular PR firm and I reached out to him regarding the rumours as I really adore Smriti. I am not at all making this up he literally showed me chats from his work whatsapp group where all these things were being discussed. So reality is Palash actually cheated and now paying PR firms to curate these hospital admit news, curated hospital visits and even paying meme pages for whitewashing but nothing is working now.” 

“So basically this Nandika Dwivedi girl is the side chick, they are banging each other since she was allotted by Bosco team to train Palash for choreography and gulnaaz was actually working with Smriti. Smriti’s close friend and cricketer Shreyanka caught Palash and the girl in full bang bang mode and they were caught red handed by Smriti. Full on outburst between the families happened and Smriti’s brother infact attacked Palash by which he got little injured. Afterwards his father complained chest pain and was taken to hospital for heart attack,” continued the viral post. 

“Most of the guests had fallen asleep by then and in morning guests were told the wedding is cancelled due to Smriti’s father condition but word spread because Smriti was howling and crying like crazy. The b**ch choreograper escaped the venue asap and Palak also took Palash to Mumbai asap.”

“All this acidity drama is bullshit. I just wish nothing but lots of happiness for Smriti, the girl went through hell but thank god her father is stable now. The cricket girls are with her only as they did not left and being her rock.”

The post concluded, “Now coming to how desperate I am my ex situationship also cheated me as I caught him kissing another girl. Also I am kinda scared can someone send me legal notice for putting this post, shall I delete this? Please let me know.” 

Still, there’s nothing beyond rumors tying her to Palash. No evidence at all.

Who is Nandika Dwivedi?

According to reports, she finished her B.Com at Delhi University and got her MBA from IMT College in Ghaziabad. She’s a dancer based in Mumbai and has worked with well-known choreographers like Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samjith, the same team behind “Besos” featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Shikhar Dhawan.

On Instagram, she calls herself a personal instructor and choreographer, and she even starred as the lead dancer in Mansimran’s music video “Tere Piche.”

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Row 

It picked up steam when a woman named Mary D’Costa posted screenshots online that looked like Palash was flirting over chat. Not long after, someone else on Reddit accused him of making inappropriate calls.

Again, nobody has proven a thing, and neither Palash nor Smriti has said anything publicly. People keep bringing up Nandika’s name, but it’s all based on some random Reddit post. No credible source has linked her to the mess.

The only reason anyone’s talking about Nandika is because of one unverified claim on Reddit. There’s no real evidence, and both Palash and Nandika have stayed silent.

As of now, none of these rumors have been backed up. If anything changes, we’ll keep you updated.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 9:48 PM IST
QUICK LINKS