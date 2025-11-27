LIVE TV
Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Shocking Twist In Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row As It Is Not Mary D'Costa But This Choreographer Who Palash Muchhal Cheated With, Claims New Viral Reddit Post

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s November 23 wedding was postponed, first linked to her father’s illness. But Reddit claims Palash was caught in a compromising situation sparked infidelity rumours. None of the allegations are confirmed, and no official statement has been issued.

Nandika Dwivedi and Palash Muchhal (PHOTO: REDDIT)
Nandika Dwivedi and Palash Muchhal (PHOTO: REDDIT)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: November 27, 2025 21:19:37 IST

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Shocking Twist In Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row As It Is Not Mary D'Costa But This Choreographer Who Palash Muchhal Cheated With, Claims New Viral Reddit Post

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to get married on November 23, 2025. At first, people said they postponed the wedding because Smriti’s father fell seriously ill.

Reddit Sparks New Cheating Rumours

But now, Reddit is buzzing with another story as a users has claimed that Palash got caught in a compromising situation with a choreographer the night before the wedding. Suddenly, rumours of infidelity started flying around.

No one’s confirmed any of this. There’s been no official statement, and nothing links Palash or anyone else to any wrongdoing. It’s just a bunch of anonymous posts and wild guesses.

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Shocking Twist In Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row As It Is Not Mary D'Costa But This Choreographer Who Palash Muchhal Cheated With, Claims New Viral Reddit Post

Who is Nandika Dwivedi? 

According to the media, she finished her B.Com at Delhi University, then picked up an MBA from IMT College in Ghaziabad. She’s a dancer and has worked with choreographers like Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samjith, e same team behind “Besos” with Jacqueline Fernandez and Shikhar Dhawan.

On Instagram, she calls herself a personal instructor and choreographer in Mumbai. She even starred as the lead dancer in Mansimran’s music video “Tere Piche.”

But beyond her work, there’s absolutely no proof connecting her to the Palash rumors.

When did the rumours begin? 

Things heated up when a woman named Mary D’Costa posted screenshots online, showing Palash in what looked like a flirty chat. Not long after, someone else on Reddit accused him of making inappropriate calls.

Again, no one has confirmed any of it, and neither Palash nor Smriti has gone public with accusations. In the middle of all this, people started mentioning Nandika’s name, again, based on nothing but anonymous Reddit posts. No reliable source has tied her to the drama.

The only reason anyone’s talking about Nandika is because one Reddit user made some unverified claims. There’s no evidence, and both Palash and Nandika have stayed quiet.

None of these claims have been verified. NewsX will keep you posted.  

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 9:09 PM IST
Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Shocking Twist In Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row As It Is Not Mary D’Costa But This Choreographer Who Palash Muchhal Cheated With, Claims New Viral Reddit Post

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Shocking Twist In Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row As It Is Not Mary D'Costa But This Choreographer Who Palash Muchhal Cheated With, Claims New Viral Reddit Post

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Shocking Twist In Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row As It Is Not Mary D'Costa But This Choreographer Who Palash Muchhal Cheated With, Claims New Viral Reddit Post
Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Shocking Twist In Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row As It Is Not Mary D'Costa But This Choreographer Who Palash Muchhal Cheated With, Claims New Viral Reddit Post
Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Shocking Twist In Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row As It Is Not Mary D'Costa But This Choreographer Who Palash Muchhal Cheated With, Claims New Viral Reddit Post
Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Shocking Twist In Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row As It Is Not Mary D'Costa But This Choreographer Who Palash Muchhal Cheated With, Claims New Viral Reddit Post

