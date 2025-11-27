Who Is Mufti Abdul Qawi? Pakistani Maulvi Stirs Controversy Claiming He Will Convert Aishwarya Rai To Islam As She Will Soon Send Him A Marriage Proposal: ‘Will Name Her…’

A recent video out of Pakistan has people talking, and not in a good way. Mufti Abdul Qawi, a well-known cleric, made some odd and pretty shocking comments about Bollywood star and former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In the clip that’s now all over social media, he claims Aishwarya might send him a marriage proposal in the next couple of months. Not only that, he goes on to say he’d convert her to Islam and marry her. He even claims he’s already picked out a Muslim name for her, which set off a firestorm online.

In the podcast, Mufti Qawi went further. He claimed Aishwarya’s marriage to Abhishek Bachchan is falling apart. If they break up, he says, Aishwarya will message him with a proposal.

‘Aishwariya Rai ko Ayesha Rai kr k phr shaadi krunga’

Mufti Abdul Qawi expresses wish to marry Aishwariya Rai. #PakistanConnect pic.twitter.com/yOodY5cfZL — Pakistan Connect (@Pak_Connect) November 26, 2025

He shared: “I’ve heard that there’s trouble between Abhishek and Aishwarya…God forbid, because I’m someone who helps build families. But if they do split up, Insha’Allah, it’ll happen in two to four months, and then I’ll get a proposal from her too.”

He didn’t stop there. Qawi called the idea of getting a proposal from Aishwarya a blessing from Allah. When asked if he’d marry a non-Muslim, he brought up Rakhi Sawant, saying she’s now called Fatima.

He stressed he’d convert Aishwarya first, change her name to Ayesha Rai, and then marry her.

Honestly, this isn’t the first time Mufti Qawi’s made headlines for saying things like this. Earlier this year, he expressed interest in marrying Indian model and performer Rakhi Sawant.

He even announced February 14 as their wedding date, claiming Rakhi picked it herself and agreed to wear traditional Islamic clothing after marriage. Rakhi, for her part, flat-out rejected him.

